LAS VEGAS — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail.
The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.
The extent of his injuries was not disclosed, although Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside court that he believed Ruggs suffered a leg injury.
Ruggs’ girlfriend, identified by police as Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas, was with him in the car and injured in the crash. She underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said.
Tina O. Tintor of Las Vegas died with her dog in a wrecked and burned Toyota Rav4, police and the Clark County coroner said.
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints won’t get record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas back at all this season, another blow to an offense that just lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a major knee injury. Complications related to ankle surgery last summer will keep Thomas out for the year, the receiver said Wednesday in a lengthy social media post.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants injured star running Saquon Barkley and two other starters did not practice Wednesday after being placed in the COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Burton Burns. Safety Xavier McKinney and left guard Matt Skura also did not practice because of the virus which was detected on Tuesday after the team returned from a game in Kansas City against the Chiefs the previous night.
Tom Matte, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career as a gritty running back for the Baltimore Colts has died. He was 82.
After scoring three touchdowns to carry Baltimore past Cleveland in the 1968 NFL championship game, Matte became the first player to top the 100-yard rushing mark in a Super Bowl, totaling 116 yards in a huge upset loss to Joe Namath and the New York Jets.
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck agreed Wednesday to a new seven-year contract that lasts through the 2028 season. Terms of the deal, which is pending approval by the university’s board of regents, weren’t immediately available. Fleck’s base salary this year is $4.65 million, in the middle of the pack for head coaches in the 14-team Big Ten. Minnesota (6-2, 4-1) landed at No. 20 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings this week after beating Northwestern 41-14 for its fourth straight win.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — The Hockey Hall of Fame has covered the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the Chicago Blackhawks’ run to the 2010 championship. Brad Aldrich’s name was covered with X’s on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive.
BASEBALL
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds traded veteran Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for infield prospect Nick Quintana.
NEW YORK — Freddie Freeman, World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario of the champion Atlanta Braves were among 160 players who became free agents Wednesday as an uncertain offseason started with a lockout threat looming.
Houston shortstop Carlos Correa and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, also became free agents. Other stars who hit the market include Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Michael Conforto and Kevin Gausman.
BASKETBALL
PHILADELPHIA — The streaking 76ers will be without their second-best player for an extended period of time. Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined at least 10 days, according to sources.