Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Iowa State breezed to an 82-47 victory over Grambling on Sunday night at Hilton Coliseum.
Kunc sank all seven of his shots, including five 3-pointers, for the Cyclones (4-0). Kunc scored 15 in the first half to help Iowa State take a 49-25 lead into intermission. Tristan Enaruna pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added 12 points, six assists and five boards. Tre Jackson had 12 points, Caleb Grill scored 10 and George Conditt grabbed 10 rebounds.
AJ Taylor topped the Tigers (0-4) with 12 points and Danya Kingsby scored 10.
Iowa State shot better from outside the arc than inside it, shooting 52% from distance (13 of 25) and 46% overall. Grambling shot 31% overall and 36% from distance (5 of 14). The Cyclones had a 46-22 advantage on the boards and outscored Grambling 30-10 in the paint. The Cyclones bench accounted for 50 points.
No. 6 Purdue 80, No. 5 Villanova 74 — At Uncasville, Conn.: Zach Edey scored 21 points and Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each added 12 points for the Boilermakers (5-0), who dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26.
No. 17 Tennessee 89, No. 18 North Carolina 72 — At Uncasville, Conn.: Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead Tennessee over North Carolina in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Santiago Vescovi added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday.
No. 22 St. Bonaventure 70, Marquette 54 — At Charleston, S.C.: Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points and 11 rebounds and St. Bonaventure won the Charleston Classic title game. Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
WOMEN
No. 14 Iowa State 96, Southern 55 — At Ames, Iowa: Aubrey Joens hit 5 3-pointers for the second-straight game and increased her career best to 21 points to lead Iowa State. Big sister Ashley Joens added 16 points, Lexie Donarski 15 and Nyamer Diew 13 off the bench for the Cyclones (4-0). Emily Ryan had a career high 13 assists and nine points.
Donarski and Ashley Joens had three 3-pointers as Iowa State was 16-34 from distance and shot 48% overall. Aubrey Jones matched her career high with nine rebounds as the Cyclones won the boards 49-34.