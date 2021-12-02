AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced in an open letter to Cyclones fans his diagnosis of testicular cancer.
In the letter released Wednesday on the school’s website, Pollard said his diagnosis began with groin pain about four weeks ago. After finding a lump and going to a doctor, Pollard said he underwent surgery last week to have the mass removed. He learned a day later it was cancerous.
Addition tests showed the cancer hadn’t spread, Pollard said. He and his doctors are discussing treatment options.
Pollard said he initially kept the diagnosis private to avoid distracting from Iowa State’s athletic programs, but decided to reveal the diagnosis after having to cancel a speaking engagement last week for 500 guests.
“When I had open-heart surgery in 2015, it allowed me to encourage others battling similar heart issues. By sharing some details of my cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, I can emphasize the critical importance of early detection as it relates to cancer survival rates.”
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — LaMarr Hoyt, who won the 1983 AL Cy Young Award with the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 66.
The White Sox announced his death on Wednesday. The team said he died Monday in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, following a lengthy illness.
Hoyt went 98-68 with a 3.99 ERA in eight years in the majors. He also had 48 career complete games, including eight shutouts, and 10 saves. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was the 1985 All-Star Game MVP, pitching three innings of one-run ball in the National League’s 6-1 victory over the AL.
FOOTBALL
Notre Dame is working on a deal to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach to replace Brian Kelly, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized, though the first piece of Notre Dame’s plan to regroup after Kelly left for LSU earlier this week had already fallen into place. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees informed Notre Dame that he would remain with the Fighting Irish instead of joining Kelly in Baton Rouge, La.
NEW YORK — Even at a time football generally dominates television ratings, the long Thanksgiving Day weekend was notable. CBS’ turkey day telecast of the Dallas Cowboys against the Las Vegas Raiders reached 37.8 million viewers, the biggest audience for an NFL regular season game since Thanksgiving 1993, the Nielsen company said.
Meanwhile, Michigan’s victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten’s annual rivalry game was seen by 15.9 million people on Saturday afternoon. That’s the most-watched regular season college football game since LSU-Alabama two years ago, Nielsen said.
HOUSTON — The Texans canceled practice and all other in-person activities Wednesday on the advice of their medical team because some players weren’t feeling well. Coach David Culley said they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests.
Culley, speaking to reporters via Zoom, said that the team would resume normal operations Thursday.
BASKETBALL
MIAMI — Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is likely out until at least mid-January. It’s the first major injury of Adebayo’s five pro seasons. He’s averaging a career-best 18.7 points for Miami this season, along with 10.2 rebounds per game.
Adebayo, an Olympic gold medalist this summer, was injured in Monday’s loss to Denver. He underwent tests Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the full scope of the injury, and it was determined that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament.
CHICAGO — The Bulls will reinstate daily COVID-19 testing after guard Coby White tested positive ahead of the team’s two-game trip to New York, coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday. White is the second Bulls player to test positive for COVID-19 in the last month. Center Nikola Vucevic tested positive on Nov. 11 and spent 11 days in isolation before he was finally cleared to return.
TENNIS
In the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official of sexual assault.