Texans Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs out of bounds as Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson tries to stop him Sunday in Baltimore.

 Nick Wass

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes, ran for 86 yards and helped the Baltimore Ravens roll to their sixth straight victory, 41-7, over Houston on Sunday in Baltimore.

The game was billed as a matchup between first-place AFC teams and two of the best double-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jackson and the Baltimore defense made it a one-sided affair, and the Ravens (8-2) are riding their longest winning streak since a seven-game run in 2000, their first Super Bowl season.

After throwing three touchdown passes to put Baltimore up 21-0 in the third quarter, Jackson followed with his most impressive play of the day: a 39-yard run in which he broke six tackles, weaving through the Houston secondary as if playing keep-away with the football.

Deshaun Watson, on the other hand, spent the entire afternoon running from a defense that utilized a variety of blitzes and coverages. Baltimore rang up seven sacks — six against Watson — forced two turnovers and limited the nimble-footed quarterback to 12 yards rushing on three carries.

Watson went 18 for 29 for 169 yards with a lost fumble and an interception for the Texans (6-4). Houston fell behind 34-0 before Carlos Hyde ran for a 41-yard touchdown with 7:10 remaining.

Saints 34, Buccaneers 17 — At Tampa, Fla.: Drew Brees threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead New Orleans over Tampa Bay. The NFC South leaders (8-2) rebounded from a 26-9 loss to struggling Atlanta, with NFL receptions leader Michael Thomas becoming the first player in league history with 90-plus catches in the first 10 games of a season and Brees tossing TD passes of 16 yards to Thomas, 3 yards to Jared Cook and 6 yards to Ted Ginn Jr. after being held out of the end zone by the Falcons.

Cowboys 35, Lions 27 — At Detroit: Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Dallas over Detroit. The Cowboys (6-4) have won three of four games, leaning on the league’s top offense.

Colts 33, Jaguars 13 — At Indianapolis: Jacoby Brissett threw one touchdown pass, ran for another score and used an impressive ground game to get Indianapolis back on track with a victory over Jacksonville. The Colts (6-4) ended a two-game losing streak and pulled back into a tie with Houston for the AFC South lead.

Bills 37, Dolphins 20 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Buffalo complete a season sweep of Miami.Allen’s TD tosses covered 40 and 9 yards to John Brown, and 23 yards to Dawson Knox. Allen also scored on an 8-yard run, and he had a 36-yard run to set up a field goal.

Falcons 29, Panthers 3 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Atlanta intercepted Kyle Allen four times and sacked him five times, Kenjon Barner returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown and the Falcons defeated Carolina for their second straight lopsided win against an NFC South foe.

Jets 34, Redskins 17 — At Landover, Md.: Sam Darnold more than made up for an ill-timed interception by throwing for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and New York routed rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington for its second consecutive victory.

Patriots 17, Eagles 10 — At Philadelphia: Julian Edelman threw a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett and New England rallied for a victory. Tom Brady threw for 216 yards, leading New England (9-1) back from a 10-0 deficit, but it was Edelman, the Patriots’ wide receiver, who found a target in the end zone.

49ers 36, Cardinals 26 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 31 seconds left for his fourth TD pass of the game and San Francisco rallied to win.

Raiders 17, Bengals 10 — At Oakland, Calif.: Derek Carr passed for 292 yards and a touchdown, Josh Jacobs had his fourth 100-yard game in the past six weeks, and Oakland beat winless Cincinnati.

