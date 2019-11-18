Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes, ran for 86 yards and helped the Baltimore Ravens roll to their sixth straight victory, 41-7, over Houston on Sunday in Baltimore.
The game was billed as a matchup between first-place AFC teams and two of the best double-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.
Jackson and the Baltimore defense made it a one-sided affair, and the Ravens (8-2) are riding their longest winning streak since a seven-game run in 2000, their first Super Bowl season.
After throwing three touchdown passes to put Baltimore up 21-0 in the third quarter, Jackson followed with his most impressive play of the day: a 39-yard run in which he broke six tackles, weaving through the Houston secondary as if playing keep-away with the football.
Deshaun Watson, on the other hand, spent the entire afternoon running from a defense that utilized a variety of blitzes and coverages. Baltimore rang up seven sacks — six against Watson — forced two turnovers and limited the nimble-footed quarterback to 12 yards rushing on three carries.
Watson went 18 for 29 for 169 yards with a lost fumble and an interception for the Texans (6-4). Houston fell behind 34-0 before Carlos Hyde ran for a 41-yard touchdown with 7:10 remaining.
Saints 34, Buccaneers 17 — At Tampa, Fla.: Drew Brees threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead New Orleans over Tampa Bay. The NFC South leaders (8-2) rebounded from a 26-9 loss to struggling Atlanta, with NFL receptions leader Michael Thomas becoming the first player in league history with 90-plus catches in the first 10 games of a season and Brees tossing TD passes of 16 yards to Thomas, 3 yards to Jared Cook and 6 yards to Ted Ginn Jr. after being held out of the end zone by the Falcons.
Cowboys 35, Lions 27 — At Detroit: Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Dallas over Detroit. The Cowboys (6-4) have won three of four games, leaning on the league’s top offense.
Colts 33, Jaguars 13 — At Indianapolis: Jacoby Brissett threw one touchdown pass, ran for another score and used an impressive ground game to get Indianapolis back on track with a victory over Jacksonville. The Colts (6-4) ended a two-game losing streak and pulled back into a tie with Houston for the AFC South lead.
Bills 37, Dolphins 20 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Buffalo complete a season sweep of Miami.Allen’s TD tosses covered 40 and 9 yards to John Brown, and 23 yards to Dawson Knox. Allen also scored on an 8-yard run, and he had a 36-yard run to set up a field goal.
Falcons 29, Panthers 3 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Atlanta intercepted Kyle Allen four times and sacked him five times, Kenjon Barner returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown and the Falcons defeated Carolina for their second straight lopsided win against an NFC South foe.
Jets 34, Redskins 17 — At Landover, Md.: Sam Darnold more than made up for an ill-timed interception by throwing for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and New York routed rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington for its second consecutive victory.
Patriots 17, Eagles 10 — At Philadelphia: Julian Edelman threw a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett and New England rallied for a victory. Tom Brady threw for 216 yards, leading New England (9-1) back from a 10-0 deficit, but it was Edelman, the Patriots’ wide receiver, who found a target in the end zone.
49ers 36, Cardinals 26 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 31 seconds left for his fourth TD pass of the game and San Francisco rallied to win.
Raiders 17, Bengals 10 — At Oakland, Calif.: Derek Carr passed for 292 yards and a touchdown, Josh Jacobs had his fourth 100-yard game in the past six weeks, and Oakland beat winless Cincinnati.