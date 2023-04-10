Christopher Bell held on through a restart eight laps from the end to hold off Tyler Reddick and win the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

Bell was a whiz-kid dirt racing sensation growing up and that experience helped the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to his fifth victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

