Bottom line: Wisconsin takes on Maryland in Big Ten action. The Terrapins are 9-1 on their home court. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.4. Wisconsin has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Top performers: Jahmir Young is averaging 15.5 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Maryland. Chucky Hepburn is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Steven Crowl is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.
VALPARAISO (9-12, 3-7) at NORTHERN IOWA (11-9, 7-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Northern Iowa faces the Valparaiso Beacons after Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 78-72 victory over the UIC Flames. The Panthers have gone 7-4 at home. Northern Iowa has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points. Valparaiso is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.
Top performers: Bowen Born is averaging 18.8 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa. Quinton Green is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 11.2 points. Ben Krikke is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.
