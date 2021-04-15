Carlos Rodon wants just one pitch back from his no-hitter.
A hit batter with one out in the ninth inning was the only baserunner the Cleveland Indians managed Wednesday night as the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory in Chicago behind a gem from Rodon.
Rodon struck out eight and was perfect through eight innings before hitting Roberto Perez in the foot. He struck out Yu Chang looking and induced Jordan Luplow into a groundout to third to become the second player this season to throw a no-hitter. The San Diego Padres’ Joe Musgrove threw one on Friday.
Yermin Mercedes went 3-for-5 and hit a three-run homer for Chicago, his third of the season. Yoan Moncada also drove in a pair of runs for the White Sox.
Red Sox 3-7, Twins 1-2 — At Minneapolis: Alex Verdugo had three hits, including a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning in the second game, as Boston extended its winning streak to nine games. In the first game, Nathan Eovaldi (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings for the Red Sox.
Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Bo Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted Toronto.
Royals 6, Angels 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City past Los Angeles.
Rangers 5, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Nate Lowe hit a solo homer and Texas rookie Kohei Arihara got his first major league victory, pitching into the sixth inning as the Rangers beat Tampa Bay.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 7, Cubs 0 — At Milwaukee: Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a bases-loaded single for his first two career RBIs as Milwaukee defeated Chicago.
The 26-year-old right-hander has knocked home twice as many runs (two) as he has allowed (one) through his first three outings of the year.
Burnes (1-1) has 30 strikeouts while allowing only four hits and no walks in 18 1/3 innings.
This marked the franchise-record eighth straight game in which a Brewers starter worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.
Nationals 6, Cardinals 0 — At St. Louis: Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and Washington threw its first regular-season shutout at St. Louis. Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive in the third off Adam Wainwright (0-2).
Giants 3, Reds 0 — At Cincinnati: Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and San Francisco finished off Cincinnati. Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.
Pirates 5, Padres 1 — At Pittsburgh: Gregory Polanco homered and Pittsburgh defeated San Diego, beating Joe Musgrove in his first start since throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history.
Marlins 6, Braves 5 (10 innings) — At Atlanta: Jesus Aguilar drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning double and Miami overcame two homers by Ronald Acuña Jr. for its third straight win in Atlanta.
Mets 5, Phillies 1 — At New York: David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with the Mets, sending New York past Philadelphia for its third straight win.