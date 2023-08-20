MADISON, Wis. — No. 19 Wisconsin probably will have to open the season without center Jake Renfro and tight end Riley Nowakowski.
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell told reporters after Saturday’s practice that both players are dealing with foot injuries.
“We’ll definitely have them back,” Fickell said. “It’s just (a matter of) how soon.”
Recommended for you
Wisconsin opens the season Sept. 2 by hosting Buffalo.
Renfro earned first-team all-conference honors in 2021 while playing for a Fickell-coached Cincinnati team that reached the College Football Playoff from the American Athletic Conference. After missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, Renfro followed Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin.
Nowakowski is a former walk-on who had made enough of an impression on the new staff that he was often working with the first-team offense during preseason camp.
Jags beat Lions in preseason battle
DETROIT — C.J. Beathard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington late in the first half and the Jacksonville Jaguars went on to beat the Detroit Lions, 25-7, on Saturday.
Beathard, a backup in his sixth NFL season out of Iowa, was 12 of 20 for 138 yards. He threw an interception along with the touchdown pass to Washington, a rookie receiver, that put Jacksonville ahead, 12-0, at halftime.
BASEBALL
Brewers’ Tellez returns from IL stint
ARLINGTON, Texas — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville. Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return.
Tigers release Haase, sign Kelly
CLEVELAND — With an eye toward improving their catching in the future, the Detroit Tigers designated veteran Eric Haase for assignment and signed free agent catcher Carson Kelly on Saturday. Haase has been with Detroit since 2000. The 30-year-old has struggled at the plate, especially against left-handers with just a .129 average.
Phillies place Suarez on injured list
WASHINGTON — The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez in the 15-day injured list Saturday with a strained right hamstring. Manager Rob Thomson said the team would return to a five-man rotation while Suárez is sidelined.
WRESTLING
Ohio State wrestler shot near campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State two-time Big Ten wrestling champion Sammy Sasso was shot in Columbus and was in the hospital Saturday with non-life-threatening injuries, the university’s wrestling coach said in a statement.
Police said a call came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a shooting near the University District, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Sasso was found in an alley near campus and taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, the newspaper reported.
AUTO RACING
Hamlin wins pole at Watkins Glen
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, the third time the NASCAR driver will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at a road course this season. Hamlin turned the two fastest laps in the final round of qualifying Saturday to edge William Byron for the top spot.
GOLF
Scheffler, Fitzpatrick share BMW lead
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Scottie Scheffler made a few short birdie putts at the start and then kept making a lot more Saturday on his way to a 6-under 64 that gave him a share of the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick in a BMW Championship that is wide open.
Fitzpatrick had a 66, falling into a tie on the 18th when he went from the bunker to the rough, punched out under a tree to the collar of the green and had to make a 5-foot bogey putt to at least get into the final group. They were at 11-under 199, one shot clear of British Open champion Brian Harman (67).
TENNIS
Gauff upsets top-ranked Swiatek
MASON, Ohio — Coco Gauff had never won a set against Iga Swiatek in seven previous meetings. On Saturday, the 19-year old beat the No. 1-ranked player in the world, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, to advance to Sunday’s final in the Western & Southern Open.
Swiatek, winner of three of the last six Grand Slam titles, survived three match points before Gauff finally finished off the upset to the delight of a large crowd that loudly supported the American.