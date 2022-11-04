HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 72.
Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before becoming the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft, said he died following a lengthy illness. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice.
Guy was drafted 23rd overall by Al Davis’ Raiders in 1973 and played his entire 14-year career with the team. He was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting.
“Ray Guy was a football player who punted,” the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
Guy was selected to the NFL’s 75th anniversary team and the 1970’s all-decade team. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
Madden said the first time he watched Guy punt in practice for the Raiders, he knew the team had something special.
“He punted the longest, highest footballs that I had ever seen,” Madden said then.
A native of Thomson, Ga., William Ray Guy is also a member of the College Football Football Hall of Fame and the National High School Sports Hall of Fame.
At Southern Mississippi, Guy also played defensive back. He still shares the school single-season record for most interceptions with eight in 1972 and his 61-yard field goal at Utah State set an NCAA record at the time.
Saints place WR Thomas on injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have decided to place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday.
The decision means Thomas will have missed most of three seasons since his five-year, $96 million extension went into effect in 2020.
Titans’ Henry says foot is fine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue.
Henry had 32 carries in last week’s win in Houston, a season high for any NFL running back, and finished with a season-high 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Henry did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
Louisville placed on 2 years probation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An independent panel placed the Louisville basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.
The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) also declined on Thursday to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino, whom the NCAA initially cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance. Chris Mack, Pitino’s successor who was fired in January, also was not penalized for additional allegations announced last year by the NCAA.
Nets suspend Irving for at least 5 games
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
Irving’s reluctance to apologize came hours before the FBI said it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, Irving’s home state.
Former team psychologist sues Spurs, Primo
HOUSTON — A psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs has sued the team and former player Josh Primo, claiming he exposed himself to her multiple times during private sessions.
Hillary Cauthen worked as a performance psychologist for the team. A lawsuit filed Thursday in Bexar County alleges that the 19-year-old Primo exposed his genitals to her nine times “despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.”
Nets’ Simmons to miss 2 more games
NEW YORK — Ben Simmons will miss at least the next two games with left knee soreness, extending his absence to at least four in a row in his first season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
Jacque Vaughn, coaching the team following the ouster of Steve Nash, said Thursday after practice that Simmons has been getting treatment in hopes of reducing the swelling.
76ers’ Harden to miss a month
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain, a person with knowledge of the Philadelphia 76ers star’s injury said Thursday. Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the injury had not yet been revealed publicly.
