Bottom line: Illinois finished 23-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.4 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season. Virginia went 21-14 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.
DRAKE (3-0) vs. WYOMING (3-1)
Site: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
Time: 4:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Bottom line: Wyoming went 14-1 at home last season while going 25-9 overall. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 65.5 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season. Drake went 25-11 overall last season while going 8-2 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.
MILWAUKEE (2-1) at IOWA STATE (2-0)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: Big 12/ESPN+
Bottom line: Iowa State finished 22-13 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones averaged 65.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.5 last season. Milwaukee went 4-10 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.