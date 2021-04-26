Lou Williams sank four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, including a jumper that gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Hawks beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, 111-104, on Sunday.
Williams had 15 points while leading Atlanta’s late long-distance attack. The Hawks overwhelmed the Bucks with their barrage of eight 3-pointers in the final seven minutes.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points with 14 rebounds, but the Bucks couldn’t complete another season sweep of an Eastern Conference rival.
Nets 128, Suns 119 — At New York: Kevin Durant scored 33 points in his latest return from injury, Kyrie Irving had 34 and Brooklyn won a matchup of two of the NBA’s top teams.
Wizards 119, Cavaliers 110 — At Washington: Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Washington rallied to beat Cleveland for its eighth straight victory.
Hornets 125, Celtics 104 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Devonte Graham had 24 points and nine assists and P.J. Washington added 22 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte’s victory over Boston.
Grizzlies 120, Trail Blazers 113 — At Portland, Ore.: Ja Morant had 28 points and Memphis beat Portland for the second time in three days.
Pacers 131, Magic 112 — At Orlando, Fla.: Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points, Edmond Sumner added 21, and Justin Holiday had 20 to lead Indiana.