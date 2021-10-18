Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, the first time a team from outside the traditional power conferences has been ranked that high since 2010.
The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 and the Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11 and the Boilermakers moved into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school. The Boilermakers were last ranked in 2007.
Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State.
Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference reached a new best ranking in program history and is the first team to reach No. 2 from outside a Power Five or BCS conference since TCU finished second in 2010, when it went undefeated as a member of the Mountain West.
Iowa State received votes after winning at Kansas State on Saturday night.
LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, 21 months after he led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.
Orgeron is 49-17 with the Tigers in six seasons, including 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU earned its third national championship in 17 seasons — coming with three different coaches.
BASKETBALL
CHICAGO — Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Candace Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help Chicago win its first WNBA championship with a 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.
Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, who won the series 3-1, rallying from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left. Chicago scored the next nine points to take a two-point lead on Stefanie Dolson’s layup. She then added another basket to make it 76-72 with 45.8 seconds left.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball says its owners have agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players beginning in the 2022 season.
ESPN, citing anonymous sources, first reported Sunday on the owners’ decision, saying the league would require major league teams to provide housing either via stipends to fully cover rent or by arranging the lodging themselves. The league did not specify which players would be covered by the policy.
GOLF
CARY, N.C. — Lee Janzen made a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.
The 57-year-old Janzen also birdied the par-4 18th in regulation in a closing 5-under 67 in the regular-season finale. The two-time U.S. Open champion won the 2015 ACE Group Classic for his only other senior title.
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Patience paid off for Matt Fitzpatrick at the tough Valderrama course in Spain on Sunday. The Englishman made 15 straight pars then rallied with two birdies on his last three holes to win the Andalucía Masters by three shots.
Fitzpatrick finished at 6-under 278 for the tournament after closing with a 2-under 69 at the iconic Real Club Valderrama course that hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup in southern Spain. Sebastian Soderberg and Min Woo Lee tied for second.
MOTOR SPORTS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alexis DeJoria powered to her first Funny Car victory in more than four years Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
DeJoria beat J.R. Todd with a 3.921-second run at 327.66 mph in a Toyota Camry for her sixth career victory.
Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth of seven events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
TENNIS
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open, giving the tournament its first champion ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010.
The women’s final produced a first-time champion, too. Paula Badosa edged Victoria Azarenka, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2), in her Indian Wells debut.