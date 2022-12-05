Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine’s 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls, 110-101, on Sunday in Sacramento.
Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings.
Harrison Barnes had 17 points, Kevin Huerter added 12 and rookie Keegan Murray finished with 11. All five Kings starters scored in double figures.
Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and Patrick Williams finished with 10 for Chicago.
Pelicans 121, Nuggets 106 — At New Orleans: Jose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and New Orleans won its fourth straight game.
Suns 133, Spurs 95 — At San Antonio: Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Phoenix overwhelmed San Antonio, handing the Spurs their 11th straight loss.
Lakers 130, Wizards 119 — At Washington: Anthony Davis scored 55 points on sizzling 22-of-30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading Los Angeles over Washington. LeBron James had 29 points as the Lakers won their fourth straight road game. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games while trying to extricate themselves from a 2-10 start.
Grizzlies 122, Pistons 112 — At Detroit: Ja Morant scored 21 of his 33 points in the third quarter in Memphis’ victory over Detroit. Morant added 10 assists to help Memphis win for the fourth time in five games.
Knicks 92, Cavaliers 81 — At New York: Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and New York snapped a five-game home losing streak with a win over Cleveland.
Celtics 103, Nets 92 — At New York: Jaylen Brown had 34 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum added 29 points and 11 boards and Boston snapped Brooklyn’s four-game winning streak.
