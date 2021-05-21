Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory at Tampa Bay on Thursday night in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.
The Panthers cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series by scoring twice in the third period, killing off a penalty at the start overtime and winning it.
Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.
Penguins 4, Islanders 3 — At Uniondale, N.Y.: Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and Pittsburgh took a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Jeff Carter scored twice, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots. Game 4 is Saturday at Nassau Coliseum.
Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1 — At Toronto: Paul Byron scored 12:44 into the third to lift Montreal in Game 1 of their North Division series. Toronto’s John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being inadvertently kneed in the head.