Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea did not make the Chicago Cubs’ initial 30-man roster ahead of their season opener today, but remains on the team’s 40-man roster.
The right-handed relief pitcher and reigning Pacific Coast League pitcher of the year for the Cubs’ Triple-A Des Moines affiliate, Rea had been training in Chicago with the Cubs leading up to the MLB’s pandemic-shortened season. The Cubs kept 16 pitchers and 14 position players, heading into the opener.
Chicago also placed left-hander José Quintana on the 10-day injured list on Thursday because of nerve damage to his pitching thumb he suffered before the start of summer camp.
The 31-year-old Quintana wasn’t expected to be ready for opening day after cutting himself washing dishes at his home in Miami last month. He underwent surgery July 2 and resumed throwing on flat ground after his stitches were removed last week.
Quintana went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA last year in his second full season with the Cubs. He was an All-Star for the crosstown White Sox in 2016.
The Cubs placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 45-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and announced that outfielder Mark Zagunis opted out for the season.
Chicago hosts the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener today.
Also around the MLB:
- The Minnesota Twins set their opening day roster on Thursday, with right-hander Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list due to mild soreness in his upper back.
Rich Hill will take Odorizzi’s place the first time through the rotation, scheduled to start on Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox. José Berríos will take the mound for the opener on Friday, with Kenta Maeda set for Sunday and Homer Bailey on track for next week.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said he expected Odorizzi to throw a bullpen session at some point during the weekend. The 2019 All-Star will be eligible to rejoin the active roster on July 30. With an off day on Monday, the Twins might not need an additional starter before Odorizzi is cleared.
- The Chicago White Sox reinstated Yoán Moncada from the injured list on Thursday, clearing the way for their star third baseman to open the season in the lineup after missing the start of summer camp because he contracted COVID-19.
Moncada, who hit .315 in a breakout season last year, revealed when he rejoined the team last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he lost his sense of smell and taste for a few days but didn’t experience any major symptoms.
The White Sox also reassigned promising second baseman Nick Madrigal to their taxi squad and designated right-hander Carson Fulmer for assignment on Thursday. Right fielder Nomar Mazara is starting the season on the injured list because of an unspecified ailment.
Chicago opens the season at home against the Minnesota Twins today.
- The Cardinals recalled outfielder Austin Dean, right-hander Junior Fernandez, catcher Andrew Knizner and infielder Edmundo Sosa on Thursday as they finalized their roster for opening day against the Pirates at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis also announced that right-hander Kodi Whitley made the initial 30-man roster for the start of the season.
The moves came one day after the Cardinals released reliever Brett Cecil, who pitched just 100 innings across 113 games since signing a four-year contract with the club. Cecil missed all of last season after surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome. The Cardinals owe him $2,592,593 — the prorated portion of his $7 million salary in the final season of his $30.5 million contract.
The Cardinals will start the season with four players on the injured list. John Brebbia and Jordan Hicks are out with right elbow issues while fellow right-hander Giovanny Gallegos was late to arrive to camp for unspecified reasons. Infielder Brad Miller went on the injured list late Wednesday with bursitis in his right ankle.