MOBILE, Ala. — Levi Lewis threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Miami (Ohio), 27-17, in the Lendingtree Bowl at Ladd-Peebbles Stadium on Monday night.
Lewis, who completed 19 of 26 passses, connected with Ja’Marcus Bradley for touchdowns of 9 and 12 yards in the third quarter as the Rajin’ Cajuns turned a three-point halftime advantage into a 24-10 lead.
Lewis also led Lafayette (11-3) with 62 rushing yards on eight carries. Elijah Mitchell ran 11 times for 55 yards and a touchdown, and Stevie Artigue converted field goal attempts from 33 and 38 yards.
Brett Gabbert threw for 248 yards for the RedHawks (8-6). Jaylon Bester ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns.