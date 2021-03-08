Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 20 Loyola Chicago to a 75-65 win over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game Sunday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Ramblers (24-4, 16-2) will be making their seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.
Keith Clemons added 13 points for Loyola, which has won six in a row and 17 of its past 18.
Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3), a bubble team. The Bulldogs were appearing in the MVC title game for the first time since they won the tournament in 2008. Joseph Yesufu added 12 points.
Krutwig, the MVC Player of the Year, had eight rebounds. He sent Loyola Chicago on a 7-0 run with a hook shot from the lane that broke a 24-all tie.
“We wanted to be physical without fouling,” Krutwig said. “We were all over the court.”
Krutwig was a member of that 2018 team that gained nationwide attention with its improbable run to the Final Four.
He feels as if it could happen again.
“It makes you hungry and want to get back there,” Krutwig said. “We’ll enjoy this win for one or two days then it’s right back to business. Once we find out who we’re playing, we’ll get right to it. You’ve got to fall in love with the grind — especially in March.”
Loyola had held its opponents to 58 points or fewer in its previous 17 games before Sunday.
“They’re terrific defensively, they make everything hard,” Drake coach Darian DeVries. “They have great hand activity, they have toughness on the ball. They’re really connected as a group.”
Drake won its first 18 games of the season. It was playing without regulars Roman Penn and ShanQuan Hemphill, who suffered leg injuries in February.
The Bulldogs must now wait until Selection Sunday to find out their fate.
“We did everything we could,” Wilkins. “Whatever happens, happens.”
Michigan State 70, No. 2 Michigan 64 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a victory that could seal coach Tom Izzo’s 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.
No. 3 Baylor 88, No. 18 Texas Tech 73 — At Waco, Texas: MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and Baylor finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years.
No. 9 Houston 67, Memphis 64 — At Houston: Tramon Mark hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to lift Houston over Memphis. After Memphis tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt, where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in. Houston mobbed Mark in a hectic scene under the basket.
No. 15 Texas 76, TCU 64 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Andrew Jones scored 16 points while making all four of his 3-pointers, and Texas finished the regular season with a third consecutive road victory.