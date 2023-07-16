Red Sox Cubs Baseball
The Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam during the third inning Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs won, 10-4.

 Erin Hooley The Associated Press

Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox, 10-4, on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Bellinger, who homered twice in Friday night’s loss, capped a six-run third with his eighth career slam. Patrick Wisdom added a two-run shot, his 15th, an inning later off reliever Tayler Scott.

