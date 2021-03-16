AMES, Iowa — Iowa State and men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm have agreed to part ways, the university announced Monday night. Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard met Prohm in person Monday night and will make additional comments today.
Prohm compiled a 97-95 record in six seasons with the Cyclones, but his 2020-21 club was 2-22 overall. He led Iowa State to three NCAA Tournament berths and two Big 12 Conference tournament championships in his tenure.
Pollard, who is serving on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, will begin the search for a replacement immediately.
Hoosiers fire Miller, donors pay $10.3M buyout
Archie Miller’s $10.3 million buyout was one of college basketball’s priciest. Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson decided keeping Miller would prove even more costly to the storied program.
Dolson fired Miller on Monday, armed with enough cash from private donations to cover the buyout and ready to answer a fan base angered by four straight mediocre seasons.
Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers and never made the NCAA Tournament though many believed Indiana would have received a bid in 2020 — had the tourney not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota fires Pitino after 8 seasons
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota fired Richard Pitino on Monday after the coach compiled a 54-96 regular-season record over eight years in the Big Ten and had only three conference finishes higher than 10th place.
The Gophers went 14-15 this season, dropping 11 of their last 14 games. They were 0-10 on the road, one of only three major conference teams in the country without a road win.
FOOTBALL
Chargers reach deal with Packers’ Linsley
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers are taking a huge step toward upgrading their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a five-year contract with All-Pro center Corey Linsley, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. NFL Network reported Linsley will become the highest-paid center in the league at $62.5 million.
Jaguars add former Bear Robertson-Harris
The Jacksonville Jaguars and former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris agreed Monday on a three-year, $24.4 million deal that includes $14 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because neither side can confirm free agent agreements until the new league year begins Wednesday.
Ex-Badger Biegel staying in Miami
MIAMI — Linebacker Vince Biegel agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins.
The former Wisconsin standout, who was to become a free agent Wednesday, had the best season of his three-year NFL career in 2020 for Miami. He started 10 games while totaling 59 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.
Chiefs to sign All-Pro lineman Thuney
One year after the Chiefs made a Patrick Mahomes contract extension their top priority, they’ve shifted their focus to doing more to protect that investment.
This is quite a start.
The Chiefs have agreed to a five-year contract with former New England Patriots lineman Joe Thuney, according to his agent. The deal is worth up to $80 million, according to ESPN.
The deal can not become official until the new league year opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday. But the league-wide negotiation period opened Monday.
Barrett stays with Bucs on 4-year, $72M deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Linebacker Shaquil Barrett has agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are aren’t wasting time doing whatever’s necessary to retain key components of their Super Bowl-winning roster. Barrett has been one of the NFL’s top pass rushers over the past two seasons and earned $15.8 million in 2020, when he played under the franchise tag after leading the league with 19½ sacks in 2019.
Patriots add Smith in 1st big upgrade at TE
BOSTON — The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski.
Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
BASEBALL
Yankees’ Britton likely out until May
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton had surgery Monday to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow. The reliever is likely to be out until at least May and perhaps until summer. The team has not specified a timeframe.