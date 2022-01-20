TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs coach Bruce Arians has been fined $50,000 by the National Football League for slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams during Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Eagles in an NFC wild-card playoff game.
Arians said he was trying to prevent Adams from getting a penalty for pulling Eagles players off the pile following a muffed punt by Jalen Reagor that the Bucs recovered.
The 69-year-old coach, who is hobbled by a bad Achilles tendon, went onto the field and brushed his hand against the side of Adams’ helmet before trying to push him away from Eagles players. Arians said Monday he didn’t think he did anything wrong when he confronted Adams.
Still, the NFL didn’t like the way it looked. It wasn’t exactly Ohio State’s Woody Hayes punching Clemson’s Charlie Bauman in 1978, but the league decided to make Arians pay for his mistake.
Foot feels fine as Derrick Henry eyes return
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry, the man who literally ran the Tennessee Titans to the AFC championship game two years ago, is ready to play again.
The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year says his surgically repaired right foot, fixed with a steel plate, feels no different than his left, and he’s happy to be back on a football field in time for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against Cincinnati.
Mayfield has surgery, starts road to ‘true self’
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield has shifted into comeback mode. The Browns quarterback had successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that affected his play, led to a disappointing season and raised doubts about his future in Cleveland.
Mayfield posted a video on social media following the procedure, which was done in Los Angeles.
“Surgery went great,” Mayfield said in the clip while sitting on a bed with his non-throwing arm in a sling. “It was a complete success. Had a great medical team. Took care of me and checked that box off to get this fixed, and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who made eight starts this season but hadn’t played at all in their past three games. This move comes as the Packers (13-4) prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night.
Keke played 64% of the Packers’ defensive snaps in a 31-30 victory at Baltimore on Dec. 19, but was left inactive the following week despite not appearing on the injury report. Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained it by saying “that was a total personal thing we were going through” without going into specifics.
The 2019 fifth-round pick from Texas A&M was on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Packers’ Jan. 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
HOCKEY
NHL reschedules games, season to end on timeDespite postponing more than 100 games for coronavirus-related reasons, the NHL is still on track to complete the regular season on time by the end of April.
While it came at the expense of players competing in the Beijing Olympics, the new schedule keeps the top hockey league in the world on pace to award the Stanley Cup before July 1. The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 postponed games, keeping the initial target date of April 29 for the end of the regular season. That would allow the traditional 16-team playoffs to begin in early May as originally planned.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
UM reaches $490 million abuse settlement
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school, those involved in the agreement said today. Attorney Parker Stinar said that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.
BASKETBALL
Nuggets acquire Forbes in 3-team trade
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets acquired veteran wing player Bryn Forbes from San Antonio on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal that also included Boston. The Nuggets sent injured players Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston, and the Celtics dealt Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio.
OLYMPICS
NBC will not send announcers to Beijing
NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.
It will be the second straight Games for which the broadcast teams will work mostly out of NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, rather than the host city. The 2020 Games took place last summer in Toyko.