OAKLAND, Calif. — The game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics scheduled for Monday night at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems.
Major League Baseball made the announcement Sunday and said the delay will allow for continued virus testing and contact tracing. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup.
Games between the Twins and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim were postponed Saturday and Sunday.
The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week. There have been six MLB games postponed this year because of the virus, including a season-opening, three-game series between the Nationals and Mets after Washington’s coronavirus concerns.
MIAMI — San Francisco Giants closer Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb went on the injured list before Sunday’s game at Miami because they’re feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. The Giants said they’re hopeful both pitchers will be on the list for only a game or two.
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right shoulder inflammation.
The 2019 World Series MVP was set to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will now be replaced by right-hander Paolo Espino after the Nationals selected his contract. It is the fourth career start for the 34-year-old Espino.
FOOTBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas, a key member of their first two Super Bowl teams in the 1960s’ and ‘70s who later had a long career in county politics, has died. He was 82. The Jackson County Democratic Party in Missouri, for which Arbanas was a major player for more than four decades, announced his death in a brief statement Saturday. No cause was given.
AUTO RACING
LAS VEGAS — Erica Enders went from nearly not qualifying to winning the Pro Stock finale in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
In her 300th career start, the back-to-back world champ earned her 30th career win with a run of 6.656 seconds at 205.88 mph in the final round in her Chevrolet Camaro.
Steve Torrence in Top Fuel, Bob Tasca III in Funny Car and Ryan Oehler in Pro Stock Motorcycle also won in their respective categories at the second race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
IMOLA, Italy — Max Verstappen won a dramatic Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday after world champion Lewis Hamilton hit a wall in a race that was also temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Palou celebrated his move to Chip Ganassi Racing with his first career IndyCar victory by beating a pair of series champions to win Sunday’s season-opening race. The Spaniard used a two-stop strategy on the picturesque permanent road course to take control of the race but still had to hold off hard-charging Will Power and Scott Dixon over the closing laps. He won by .4016 seconds.
TENNIS
MONACO — Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his first title this year and sixth overall.
GOLF
NAPLES, Fla. — Steve Stricker closed with a 5-under 67, taking control with a wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the 16th hole. That carried him to a one-shot victory in Chubb Classic, where the 54-year-old from Wisconsin makes his winter home.
The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour Champions, his first title since the U.S. Senior Open in the summer of 2019.
ATZENBRUGG, Austria — John Catlin beat Maximilian Kieffer at the fifth playoff hole to win the Austrian Open for his third European Tour title. The American easily wrapped up the victory after three shots from Kieffer landed in the water.
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Lydia Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and Lotte Championship tournament records in the process. A final-round 65 on Saturday left her at 28-under 260 and seven shots ahead of the field.