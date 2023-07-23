British Open Golf
Brian Harman plays his tee shot on the 18th hole Saturday during the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

 Peter Morrison The Associated Press

HOYLAKE, England — The fascination with Brian Harman at the British Open has little to do with his golf so far. It’s rare in Britain to hear tales of hunting turkey, learning to skin a deer at age 8 and packing wild game in the freezer for his family to eat.

One tabloid called him “Brian the Butcher.” Another headline screamed, “I Shoot to Thrill.”

