US Open Golf
Buy Now

Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament Sunday evening at Los Angeles Country Club.

 George Walker IV The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Wyndham Clark always carried the message from his late mother to “play big.” Nothing was bigger than Sunday when he held off Rory McIlroy with one clutch shot after another to become a U.S. Open champion.

The final act was two putts from 60 feet on the 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club, and the 29-year-old Clark pumped his fist when it settled a foot away. He tapped that in for an even-par 70 and a one-shot victory over McIlroy and so many other stars.