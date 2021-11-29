Michigan jumped to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Oklahoma State joined the top five for the first time since 2015.
Georgia was a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the eighth consecutive week. For the fourth straight week, there is a different No. 2 team behind the Bulldogs.
Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No 2. in 2016. The Wolverines moved up four spots after emphatically beating Ohio State on Saturday to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry and will play No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.
Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, flip-flopping with Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped after beating Auburn in overtime. Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014. The Sooners fell three places to No. 13.
Notre Dame dropped a spot to No. 6 and Ohio State tumbled five spots to No. 7 a week after it peaked at second last week. Wisconsin dropped out after its seven-game winning streak was snapped by Minnesota.
Southern California hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to be its next coach Sunday in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping another’s highly accomplished head coach.
Riley went 55-10 in five seasons leading the Sooners, winning four Big 12 titles and making three College Football Playoff appearances in his first head coaching job. The 38-year-old Texan is widely considered one of the top offensive minds in the college game, and USC sold him on the chance to return the Trojans to their glory days as a national championship contender and the West Coast’s premier program.
Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier will be Florida’s next football coach, ending a quick process that landed the Gators their top target. The 42-year-old Napier is 39-12 in four seasons in Lafayette, including 32-5 the past three years. Napier will then take over for Dan Mullen, who was fired last week after the team’s fourth loss in five games.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sonny Dykes is set to be introduced as TCU’s new coach on Tuesday after four seasons at SMU, according to a person familiar with the decision. Dykes was 30-18 with the Mustangs, overseeing the program’s best stretch of success since returning in 1989 after being the only team ever to serve the NCAA’s so-called death penalty.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Tom Allen fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Hoosiers completed their first winless season in conference play since 2011. Allen also said he would take a $200,000 pay cut in each of the next four seasons. His contract runs through 2027.
David Cutcliffe won’t return for a 15th season as Duke’s coach after the school announced a “mutual agreement for separation” on Sunday following the Blue Devils’ winless Atlantic Coast Conference record. Duke won 77 games in Cutcliffe’s 14 seasons with six bowl appearances.
WINFIELD, Ind. — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002, has been arrested in Indiana for allegedly driving a vehicle while drunk. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana said Hampton, 64, was arrested Nov. 20 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Hampton bonded out of jail the next morning after bail was set at $25,000.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Timo Meier scored on a deflection and added an empty-net goal, James Reimer earned his 42nd career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Sunday night. The loss was the third in five games for Chicago, and dropped the Blackhawks to 6-3-0 since Derek King took over as head coach.
TENNIS
U.S. captain Mardy Fish hinted at a lack of passion within his team after the record 32-time champion Americans were eliminated from the Davis Cup Finals by following up a lopsided loss to host Italy with a humbling defeat to Colombia on Sunday. The Americans left Turin with an 0-2 record.
WRESTLING
IOWA CITY — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team rolled past Army, 36-7, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won eight of 10 bouts and got pins from all-Americans Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi.