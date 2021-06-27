OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt advanced to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA announced early Saturday.
NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.
“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA said in a statement. “As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”
Mississippi State walks-off into final series
OMAHA, Neb. — Tanner Leggett singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to score pinch-runner Brayland Skinner, and Mississippi State edged Texas, 4-3, on Saturday to advance to the College World Series championship series.
The Bulldogs (47-17) will face Vanderbilt (48-16) in the best-of-3 series beginning Monday.
Braves’ Soroka tears Achilles again
CINCINNATI — Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon. The Braves said Saturday that Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday. Soroka now faces his third Achilles surgery.
GOLF
Watson, Hickok share 54-hole Travelers lead
CROMWELL, Conn. — Kramer Hickok finished the third round of the Travelers Championship too late in the day to go fly fishing again. He’ll have to wait until today to try to reel in the biggest catch of his career.
The 29-year-old minor league tour regular shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to tie for the lead with three-time winner Bubba Watson. Watson shot a 68 at the TPC River Highlands, picking up three strokes on Hickok over the final two holes. Jason Day was also in a tie for the lead before a bogey on No. 18 dropped him into a three-way tie at minus-9.
Stricker hanging on at Senior Players
AKRON, Ohio — Three opening birdies gave Steve Stricker an eight-shot lead in what looked to be a runaway in the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Saturday.
By the end of the day, Stricker was hanging on at Firestone.
Stricker started missing greens and missing putts until his lead was down to three shots. He steadied himself with a birdie on the par-5 16th and wound up with a 2-over 72 to lead Jerry Kelly by four shots going into the final round.
Salas, Korda share lead at Women’s PGA
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Lizette Salas relied on precision and big putts to make up for a big power gap against Nelly Korda, and they wound up tied for the lead Saturday going into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Salas was practically flawless in delivering a 30 on the front nine to go from a one-shot deficit to a two-shot lead. Korda, the 22-year-old coming off a victory last week on the LPGA Tour, played bogey-free and had a 68.
PARALYMPICS
U.S. sled hockey team wins gold
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Behind two goals and an assist from Declan Farmer and three assists from Jack Wallace, the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team earned a 5-1 victory over Canada on Saturday in the gold-medal game of the 2021 IPC Para Ice World Championship. Steve Cash picked up the win in net as Team USA outshot Canada, 39-1.