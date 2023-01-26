FRISCO, Texas — The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year’s Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to soccer in the United States.
Wahl died at age 49 on Dec. 10 after collapsing while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands at Lusail, Qatar.
Wahl will be honored at the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame induction at Frisco, Texas, on May 6, the hall said Wednesday. Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, former U.S. women’s coach Jill Ellis and Steve Zungul will be inducted into the hall.
Wahl worked for Sport Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, covering soccer and college basketball, then started his own website. He also worked for Fox and CBS, and he wrote the books “The Beckham Experiment” about England star David Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy and “Masters of Modern Soccer.”
An autopsy by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm.
The award, first given in 2004, is named after the Hall’s historian emeritus.
OLYMPICS
IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete
GENEVA — The IOC made clear Wednesday it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes, in defiance of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call to exclude them entirely.
Citing a “unifying mission” during a time of war, the International Olympic Committee said no athlete should face discrimination based only on the passport they held. “A pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored,” the IOC said in a statement published after an executive board meeting.
FOOTBALL
Lawyers say judge ‘singled out’ ex-Raider
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge on Wednesday delayed a long-awaited hearing to determine whether former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs will stand trial in a fatal 2021 crash, saying it can’t proceed until the case is properly assigned to a judge in the lower court.
The decision came in response to a request filed Monday by attorneys for Ruggs asking the state judge to block Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman from presiding over the case.
Until recently, Zimmerman had been overseeing all DUI cases in Las Vegas, including the case against Ruggs, as part of a specialty court program. But those cases were transferred earlier this month to a different judge appointed to take over the specialty court.
Hurst, Kittle finalists for Salute to Service
NEW YORK — Cincinnati tight end Hayden Hurst, San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Washington head coach Ron Rivera are the three finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.
The league on Wednesday announced the finalists for the 12th annual award. It’s designated for exceptional effort to honor and support members of the military community. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9 in Phoenix along with the rest of the on-field performance awards.
BASKETBALL
Bucks’ Portis out at least 2 weeks
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Bucks announced the severity of Portis’ injuries to his knee and ankle on Wednesday and said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.
TRACK AND FIELD
Proposal: No ban on transgender athletes
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Track and field’s governing body is facing renewed criticism for a proposal to allow transgender athletes to continue competing in top female events, although with stricter rules.
The governing body’s “preferred option,” it said in a statement this week, is for transgender athletes and those with sex development differences to still be allowed to compete in female events if they reduce their testosterone levels further, to below 2.5 nanomoles per liter of blood.
SKIING
Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy — Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins.
A day after securing record victory No. 83, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same course. Shiffrin finished a massive 0.82 seconds ahead of two-time Olympic silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel and 1.19 ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector.
