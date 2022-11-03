NASCAR will crown three series champions this week at Phoenix Raceway.
The four-driver Cup field includes former champions Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, and newcomers Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain. The Xfinity Series has Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier vying for the title. The Truck Series will be a battle between Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith.
Formula One is off until the Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 13.
Last year: Kyle Larson started from the pole and won his 10th race of the season and first title, holding off Martin Truex Jr.
Last race: Christopher Bell won at Martinsville.
Fast facts: The final four includes Team Penske’s Joey Logano and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott, who will be chasing their second Cup titles, and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, newcomers seeking their first. ... Bell, the lone Toyota driver in the final four, won three races, two in the playoffs, and has an average finishing position of 17th at Phoenix Raceway, including two top-10s. .... Chastain has career driver rating of 57.7 at Phoenix, last among championship four. ... This is Elliott’s third appearance in the final four and he has five career top-five finishes at Phoenix with an average starting position of 5.6. ... Logano has three wins this season and two career wins among his 15 top-10 finishes at Phoenix.
Last year: Daniel Hemric barely edged Austin Cindric in overtime.
Last race: Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime to capture a controversial victory at Martinsville. Gibbs joins Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Josh Berry in the race for the title.
Fast facts: Gragson led a total of 975 laps and has maintained an average start of 7.0 and an average finish of 8.3 this season. ... Gibbs has 15 top fives and 22 top 10s in 32 starts and has led 865 laps with an average start of 5.6 and an average finish of 9.4. ... Berry has three wins among his 11 top fives and 20 top 10s. He’s led 356 laps and has an average start of 9.4 and an average finish of 10.7. ... Allgaier also has three wins, 15 top-5s and 22 top-10s and has led 737 laps.
Last race: Ty Majeski led 67 of the 134 laps and stamped himself as the driver to beat with a runaway victory at Homestead-Miami. Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and defending series champion Ben Rhodes earned the other three spots in the final.
Last year: Lewis Hamilton won after starting 10th, overtaking Max Verstappen for the win.
Last event: Max Verstappen set the Formula One record for wins in a season at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he scored his 14th win to break the record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Schumacher set the record in 2004, Vettel tied it in 2013.
INDYCAR
Next race: March 5, 2023, St. Petersburg, Florida.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Texas.
Next event: Nov. 10-13. Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, Calif.
