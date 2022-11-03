NASCAR will crown three series champions this week at Phoenix Raceway.

The four-driver Cup field includes former champions Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, and newcomers Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain. The Xfinity Series has Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier vying for the title. The Truck Series will be a battle between Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.