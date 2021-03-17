Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month.
“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”
Woods was injured Feb. 23, two days after the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. He was on his way to a television shoot for GolfTV a little after 7 a.m. when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities said. He had to be pulled out through the windshield.
He had a lengthy surgery that day at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for shattered tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized with a rod in his tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins.
FOOTBALL
Longtime Packers CB Williams to retire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he’s retiring from football.
Williams opened an Instagram post by referencing the uniform number he wore with the Green Bay Packers and saying that “No. 38 is clocking out at 38!” He then proceeded to thank his family members and each of the NFL organizations he played for during his career.
Williams’ 34 interceptions had ranked him second among all active players behind Richard Sherman (36). Williams made 153 starts in 205 regular-season games. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2010 while playing for a Packers team that won the Super Bowl that season.
Chiefs release RB Williams
Running back Damien Williams is set to return to action in 2021 after opting out the previous season.
But he’ll need to find another team.
The Chiefs on Tuesday released Williams, a source familiar with the situation told the Kansas City Star. The move saves the Chiefs almost $2.2 million in salary cap space.
Williams, who turns 29 on April 3, joined the Chiefs as a free agent in 2018 after spending the previous four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In two seasons with the Chiefs, Williams totaled 1,227 total yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns.
BASEBALL
Court: Lawsuit against MLB can proceed
CHICAGO — An Illinois appellate court ruled Tuesday a woman struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field can move ahead with a lawsuit she filed against Major League Baseball.
In upholding a lower court ruling, the appellate court said the plaintiff was not limited to arbitrating her case with Major League Baseball. It noted the arbitration provision was hidden in fine print and couldn’t be appreciated by the plaintiff.
Laiah Zuniga was struck in the face by a foul ball during a 2018 Chicago Cubs game. In the lawsuit filed last year, Zuniga says the ball knocked her unconscious, caused facial fractures and extensive damage to her teeth. She says she was hit because the stadium hadn’t extended netting that protects fans from foul balls all the way down the third base line, where she was sitting.
BASKETBALL
Minnesota’s Pitino lands at New Mexico
After an amicable split with Minnesota, Richard Pitino headed west for New Mexico, no longer a young man relying more on name recognition than coaching experience.
Both the mid-major team he’s inheriting and the power-conference program he’s leaving behind are searching for a spark to bring fans back to their storied arenas.
Hours after Minnesota finalized his firing following eight seasons on the job, the 38-year-old Pitino was hired as New Mexico’s coach to succeed Paul Weir, who went 58-63 in four seasons for the Lobos.
Utah lets Krystowiak go after 10 years
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Utes have let go of basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak after 10 seasons and a 183-139 record. Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan announced the decision Tuesday, saying in a release that “ultimately, our program needs a new voice, a new vision and a new leader who can build upon Larry’s foundation and lead us to greater heights in the years ahead.”
BASEBALL
LeBron buys into Red Sox ownership group
BOSTON — LeBron James has become a partner in Fenway Sports Group, making the Los Angeles Lakers star a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Globe reported Tuesday.
Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of the Red Sox as well as the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League and the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team. The paper reported that Maverick Carter, James’ longtime business partner, was also involved in the deal.