CHEEZ-IT BOWL
IOWA STATE (7-5) vs. No. 19 CLEMSON (9-3)
Site: Orlando, Fla.
Time: 4:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Clemson is seeking its 11th consecutive 10-win season to join Florida State (14, 1987-2000) and Alabama (14, 2008-21) as the only schools to reach double-digit victories in at least 11 straight seasons. Iowa State is looking for its 11th win (10-11) against a Top-25 opponent since 2017.
Key matchup: Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei facing defensive end Will McDonald IV and the Iowa State defense. The sophomore QB has struggled at times as Trevor Lawrence’s replacement, completing 187 of 342 passes (54.7%) for 2,059 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. McDonald has a school-record 11 ½ sacks this season.
Players to watch: Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 73.1% (269 of 368) of his passes for 2,984 yards and 18 touchdowns this year. The senior has the most wins (30-16) in school history. Clemson running back Will Shipley is looking to become the first Tigers true freshman with four 100-yard rushing games in a season since C.J. Spiller set the school record with five in 2006. He also has Clemson’s highest kickoff return average (27.1) in a season among qualified players since Spiller in 2009 (32.8).
Facts & figures: Clemson had a streak of reaching the CFB playoffs in six consecutive seasons end. The Tigers, under coach Dabo Swinney, finished first in the AP Poll in 2016 and 2018, second in 2015 and 2019, third in 2020 and fourth in 2017. … Iowa State running back Breece Hall, the nation’s leader in scoring (138) and touchdowns (23), will not play after announcing his plans to enter the NFL draft. He ran for 1,472 yards and 20 TDs in 2021. … The Cyclones are playing in a school-record fifth-straight bowl game. … Clemson ended the regular season No. 9 in the nation in total defense (308.4), while Iowa State was 10th (309.2). … The Tigers won seven of eight after a 2-2 start.
PINSTRIPE BOWL
MARYLAND (6-6) vs. VIRGINIA TECH (6-6)
Site: New York
Time: 1:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Maryland leads, 16-15.
What’s at stake: How about a winning record for both teams? Maryland and Virginia Tech each have six wins and each team became bowl eligible with season-ending victories. Just making a bowl game can be seen as a win for both programs. Virginia Tech hasn’t won a bowl game since 2016 and the Terrapins last won one in 2010. The Hokies are moving on with a new coach. Brent Pry will take over, though he will keep interim coach J.C Price on as an associate head coach and defensive coach.
Key matchup: Virginia Tech was decimated by the transfer portal and has to turn to junior Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick for the start. Blumrick makes his first career start and has completed only 7 of 16 passes this season for 42 yards. He did rush for 231 yards this season and he’ll try to run against a Terps defense that has held opponents to fewer than 100 yards in a game three times this season. Virginia Tech has lost so much key personnel that Maryland should be in prime position to shut down Blumrick and an offense essentially playing its first game together.
ALAMO BOWL
No. 14 OREGON (10-3) vs. No. 16 OKLAHOMA (10-2)
Site: San Antonio
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
What’s at stake: The Sooners and Ducks both want to make a splash with interim coaches before new staffs arrive in 2022. The Sooners have former coach Bob Stoops on the sideline after Lincoln Riley’s departure for Southern California. Former Oklahoma assistant and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables will lead the Sooners next season. Oregon offensive assistant Bryan McClendon will be the interim coach for the Ducks after Mario Cristobal left for Miami. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning arrives at Oregon after the College Football Playoff.
Key matchup: Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks vs. Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell. Brooks averages 113 yards rushing per game and is just the fourth Sooner to rush for 1,000 in a season three times. Sewell ranks No. 2 in the Pac-12 with 106 tackles and is the first Ducks player with 100 stops in a season since 2018.