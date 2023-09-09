LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalon Daniels threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut, Devin Neal ran for 120 yards and a score, and Kansas beat Illinois 34-23 on Friday night in the first meeting between the Power Five schools since 1968.

Daniel Hishaw added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Lawrence Arnold had five catches for 89 yards, as the Jayhawks (2-0) put up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 543 for the game,

