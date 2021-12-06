The Lions finally found a victory when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting previously winless Detroit to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Detroit.
Not only was the finish dramatic, it was stunning. Goff led the Lions on a 75-yard decisive possession without a timeout after Kirk Cousins threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 1:50 left. The Vikings failed on a 2-point conversion for the third time; those missed opportunities proved costly.
Goff threw two touchdown passes in the first half to put Detroit ahead by 14 points, its biggest lead this season. Then he turned over the ball twice in the second half to help Minnesota rally. He came through in the end, leading the long drive and delivering a sharp pass to the rookie receiver, who took advantage of the Vikings secondary playing too deep in the end zone.
The Lions (1-10-1) ended a 15-game winless streak that lasted 364 days since winning at Chicago last season, giving first-year coach Dan Campbell his first victory with the franchise.
Steelers 20, Ravens 19 — At Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh thwarted a 2-point conversion attempt after Lamar Jackson’s touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins got the Ravens within one with 12 seconds to go. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews couldn’t haul in a flip by Jackson. The Steelers (6-5-1) recovered an onside kick to seal it.
Chiefs 22, Broncos 9 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown, and Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run to lead Kansas City.
Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17 — At Atlanta: Tom Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns — two of them to longtime favorite target Rob Gronkowski — and the Buccaneers moved to the brink of clinching the NFC South title.
Chargers 41, Bengals 22 — At Cincinnati: Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns and Tevaughn Campbell returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a score for Los Angeles.
Eagles 33, Jets 18 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts and led the clock-eating Philadelphia Eagles to scores on their first seven possessions. Minshew was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to Dallas Goedert.
Dolphins 20, Giants 9 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Tua Tagovailoa threw a pair of short touchdown passes, and the Dolphins extended their winning streak to five games.
Colts 31, Texans 0 — At Houston: Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and the Colts rolled.
Seahawks 30, 49ers 23 — At Seattle: Russell Wilson played his best game since returning from finger surgery throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and the Seahawks made a late goal line stand.
Washington 17, Raiders 15 — At Las Vegas: Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and set up new kicker Brian Johnson’s winning 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lead Washington to its fourth straight victory.
Rams 37, Jaguars 7 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. caught touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford, and the Rams snapped their three-game losing streak.