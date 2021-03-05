Jrue Holiday hit a baseline jumper with two seconds remaining and the Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a 112-111 victory at the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Nuggets 113, Pacers 103 — At Indianapolis: Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points and Nikola Jokic added 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, leading Denver past Indiana.
Celtics 132, Raptors 125 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Boston won its fourth straight game, outlasting short-handed Toronto.
Knicks 114, Pistons 104 — At New York: Julius Randle capped his All-Star first half with 27 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, sending New York into the break with a winning record after a victory over Detroit.
Wizards 119, Clippers 117 — At Washington: Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Washington beat Los Angeles.