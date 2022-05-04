WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department said Tuesday.
“The U.S. government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms. Griner,” the department said.
Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.
Now, though, U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to a State Department section — the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs — that is focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans classified as being wrongfully detained in other countries. A consular officer did visit in March.
“Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home,” said Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.
The president of the WNBA players’ union, Nneka Ogwumike, noted in a separate statement that “it has been 75 days that our friend, teammate, sister, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia.”
Heat’s Herro named NBA’s Sixth Man of Year
MIAMI — Tyler Herro was told before the season began that he wouldn’t be in the Miami Heat starting lineup. To his credit, he saw that as an opportunity.
Herro was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s top sixth man this season, the first player to win the award as a member of the Heat. He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league, plus had a huge role in Miami securing the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.
BASEBALL
Cubs place Drew Smyly on bereavement list
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa.
Smyly was slated to start Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs.
The 28-year-old Gsellman went 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 17 games last season with the New York Mets.
Twin INF Sanó having knee surgery
BALTIMORE — Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timeframe for his return, manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday. Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He sustained the injury on April 26 while celebrating Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over the Tigers.
Zelenskyy-signed baseball to be sold for relief
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy autographed a baseball for an American collector in 2019, he likely had no idea it would one day be used to help his nation during a time of need.
The official Rawlings Major League baseball is being sold by Randy Kaplan, a renowned collector of balls signed by world leaders, with a portion of the proceeds going to war relief efforts in Ukraine, auctioneer RR Auction of Boston said Tuesday. The ball was expected to sell for at least $15,000 but the leading bid as of Tuesday had already exceeded that amount, an RR spokesperson said.
Reds put Votto on COVID-19 injured list
MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, making the move before a game against Milwaukee. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms.
FOOTBALL
Bears appoint co-directors of player personnel
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears appointed Jeff King and Kansas City Chiefs executive Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel under new general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday.
King, a tight end who played seven seasons in the NFL with Carolina and Arizona, started as a scouting intern for the Bears in 2015. Koziol is from the Chicago area and has 14 years of front office experience with Tennessee and Kansas City.
HOCKEY
King remains in running for Blackhawks job
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Tuesday that interim coach Derek King remains in the running for the full-time job. The Blackhawks announced over the weekend that assistants Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson will not return to the organization next season. But Davidson said that doesn’t impact King’s situation. Davidson said he would like to hire a head coach by mid-July.