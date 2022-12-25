PITTSBURGH —Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett self-reported concussion symptoms to team doctors during the Dec. 11 game against the Ravens after he was cleared by doctors to return.

Pickett’s willingness to pull himself from a game after being cleared is a positive step for the NFL during a season in which it has come under scrutiny for its handling of head injuries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.