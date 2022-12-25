PITTSBURGH —Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett self-reported concussion symptoms to team doctors during the Dec. 11 game against the Ravens after he was cleared by doctors to return.
Pickett’s willingness to pull himself from a game after being cleared is a positive step for the NFL during a season in which it has come under scrutiny for its handling of head injuries.
“I thought I was good to go,” Pickett said Thursday in his first interview since being concussed for a second time this season. “I felt good. I got back out there and started running, the vision started coming into play more and I started moving. Things are going fast. That’s when symptoms started coming up and I had to go inside. They ruled me out. We knew what it was after I started getting back into play. It was definitely the right call to get me into protocol.”
The league drew criticism after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared to return during a game after he stumbled upon returning to his feet after taking a hard hit. He then suffered a concussion four days later in a Thursday night game.
More recently, concussion spotters failed last week to recognize Patriots receiver DeVante Parker struggling to get to his feet after his head slammed off the turf during a game in Arizona.
The league made in-season changes to the protocols that had been in place, but baselines tests don’t always diagnose concussions. Only the players truly know whether their brain is injured.
Like a lot of athletes who suffer two concussions in a short period, Pickett had a difficult time bouncing back from the second one. He said his symptoms lingered for days, and he did not begin to feel better until late last week. He was cleared by an independent neurologist on Monday to play in Saturday’s game against the Raiders.
“I went through it with the doctors and listened to what they said,” Pickett said. “It was definitely the right call not to play last week. We could have pushed it, but the right choice was to sit out last week and be full go this week.”
The Steelers don’t have any plans to rein in Pickett’s ability to extend plays inside and outside the pocket. It’s one of his greatest assets, and they don’t want to stifle what comes naturally to him.
“We have great faith in the process and what we do,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “I don’t think we can play like that. It’s either go or not go. The plan is the plan. Obviously, he got injured on just a drop-back when we had a missed assignment. Kenny is learning every week, understanding where we’re at and what’s going on, not taking unnecessary risks or hits. But I think he’s doing that. It’s nothing strategically from us.”
It was the second time this season Pickett was concussed while dropping back to pass. On many occasions, quarterback concussions happen when they become runners and are susceptible to head shots in the open field.
The latest concussion took place because of a missed assignment on the offensive line. A free rusher flushed Pickett from the pocket and into the range of Smith, who quickly closed in on Pickett before he could protect himself.
“I was stumbling and trying to get up and trying to extend the play to throw it away,” Pickett said. “This game happens a lot faster than people think when you’re watching on TV. It’s pretty ridiculous how fast it is.”
Center Mason Cole said it’s the line’s responsibility to make sure Pickett isn’t put in harm’s way.
“It’s on us,” he said. “We have to do a better job of protecting him, especially with him coming off a second concussion. We have to keep him off the ground, run the ball so he’s not sitting back there in the pocket. We have to control the game and help Kenny out.”
On the recommendation by doctors, Pickett will be wearing a new helmet designed to cushion the impact when the head strikes the ground. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was concussed earlier in the season and missed a game, wears the same helmet.
“It’s comfortable,” Pickett said. “It has the speed flex in the back of the helmet, which is where the ground has been causing my concussions. It’s not from getting hit from the front. Slamming my head off the ground has been the issue. The speed flex will help with that.”
But in the end, Pickett knows no matter what measures are taken to prevent future concussions, the sport he plays is unforgiving.
“It comes with the position,” Pickett said. “It comes with playing football. It’s going to happen. I was lucky early in my career in college not having any concussions at all, really. It happens. It’s football.”
