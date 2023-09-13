Mets Stearns Baseball
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns talks about stepping down from that role during a news conference Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. Stearns has agreed to become president of baseball operations for the underperforming New York Mets, according to several reports, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

NEW YORK — David Stearns has agreed to become president of baseball operations for the underperforming New York Mets, according to several reports.

The 38-year-old will serve under owner Steve Cohen and above general manager Billy Eppler, the reports said Tuesday. Stearns led the Milwaukee Brewers’ baseball operations department from September of 2015 through the 2022 season before stepping down and moving into an advisory role.

