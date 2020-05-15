CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker apologized for criticizing baseball players for bargaining over their salaries during talks with management on how to get the coronavirus-delayed season under way.
Pritzker faulted players on Tuesday, saying “I realize that the players have the right to haggle over their salaries” but adding “I’m disappointed in many ways that players are holding out for these very, very high salaries and payments during a time when I think everybody is sacrificing.”
At his briefing on Wednesday, he said “I want to address something that I said yesterday, regarding baseball and baseball players.”
“I want to apologize for leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right to bargain, to protect their health and safety,” the Democrat said. “I absolutely support that right, and I should have made that more clear.”
Brewers GM hopes MLB ‘provides a diversion’Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said he hopes a potential return of Major League Baseball from a pandemic-imposed hiatus could “provide a diversion” and be “part of the solution to what everyone is going through right now.” Stearns emphasized that it would need to be done “in a safe and responsible manner.”
The Brewers are working with other companies and local firefighters to help provide 1,000 meals to workers at Milwaukee-area hospitals.
Ex-A’s manager Howe hospitalized
Former A’s manager Art Howe, who led Oakland to three consecutive postseason appearances in the early 2000s, is in intensive care in a Houston hospital with coronavirus.
The 73-year-old Howe confirmed to Houston’s KPRC-TV on Thursday he is still hospitalized while receiving treatment. Howe had been self-isolating since he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR to stick with June south circuit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It will be a summer in the South for NASCAR: The stock car series announced Thursday it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for June races — all of them without fans. NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races — including nine in the elite Cup Series — as it returns to the tracks after being shut down for more than two months by concerns about the coronavirus.
Keselowski draws pole for NASCAR return
After waiting nearly a full hour Thursday evening, Team Penske Brad Keselowski watched NASCAR’s chief scorer Kyle McKinney finally pluck the No. 1 ball out of a random draw — giving the 2012 sereis champion the top starting position when the Cup season resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway. He will be joined on the front row by Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports. Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola close out the top five starting spots.
FOOTBALL
2 NFL players accused of armed robbery
MIAMI — Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party, authorities said Thursday. Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
BROADCASTING
NBC personalities take pay cuts
STAMFORD, Conn. — NBC’s on-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua said in a statement that the pay cuts are voluntary.
The pay cuts range from 5% to 10%.
OLYMPICS
IOC: Tokyo delay will cost $800M
GENEVA — The IOC set aside $800 million on Thursday for loans and payments arising from the pandemic that forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed.
It is still unclear how big the total postponement bill will be with Olympic organizers and public authorities in Japan facing extra costs estimated to run into billions of dollars.
“We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part of the responsibilities for the organization of the games,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.
Olympic field to be finalized next summer
The final four men’s basketball spots in the 12-nation field for the Tokyo Olympics will be decided next summer, the sport’s global organizing body said Thursday.
It remains unclear, however, if those spots will be earned while an NBA season is happening or if NBA players will be able to take part. FIBA has pushed back the dates for the four remaining qualifying tournaments to June 29 through July 4, 2021, meaning they would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics.