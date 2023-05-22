PHOENIX — Brittney Griner won the opening tip and ran to her familiar spot in the low post.
There was nowhere else the ball was going to go on the Phoenix Mercury’s opening possession of the season — not after what Griner had gone through to get here.
Her back to the basket, Griner faked as though she would shoot a turnaround, spun the other way and put up another up-fake. Chicago’s Elizabeth Williams fell for the deke, Griner absorbed the contact and hit the shot to begin a three-point play.
After all the emotional buildup, Griner got off to the perfect start in her first regular-season home game since being released after more than 10 months in a Russian prison.
“If I was the first option, I was going to be aggressive and try to score,” Griner said.
Griner did her part all afternoon, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. The Mercury did their best to pull out a win after cutting an 11-point deficit to two in the closing minutes.
It wasn’t enough.
The Chicago Sky held on for a 75-69 win on Sunday, but Griner’s return was more about playing in front of the home family and fans again when, just a few months ago, she was in prison halfway across the world.
“We didn’t we didn’t finish the job by getting a win tonight, but I’m just continuing to be impressed with BG,” Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “BG is somebody that can handle so many things clearly that many people could not handle.”
Griner received a warm reception in her lone preseason game and again in the Mercury’s season opener at the Los Angeles Sparks.
Her home debut had an entirely different vibe.
Many fans wore Griner’s 42 jersey and some waved small black towels with “BG” on the front. One young fan held a sign that said “We (heart) BG. Welcome home!”
“There might have been a little dust in my eye, a little dusty,” she said. “It was emotional being back stage, seeing some of the clips.”
