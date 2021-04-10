Trae Young scored 42 points, Clint Capela had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a sizzling performance by Zach LaVine to beat the Chicago Bulls, 120-108, on Friday night in Atlanta.
LaVine scored 39 of his career-high 50 points in the first half, and Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds but the Bulls’ three-game winning streak was snapped. Chicago was trying to win four straight for the first time since December 2017.
LaVine, who set the NBA high for points in the first half this season, scored 25 straight in the second quarter, but the Hawks didn’t go easily, taking an 86-84 lead entering the fourth.
It appeared the Bulls were in good shape when LaVine hit a layup to put Chicago up 88-86 with 11:07 remaining. But Danilo Gallinari, who finished with 20 points in a reserve role, drilled a straightaway 3 at the 5:48 mark. Young fed Capela for an alley-oop dunk two possessions later to make it 104-101 in favor of the Hawks.
Another straightaway 3 by Gallinari and a bank shot by Young put Atlanta ahead 111-103 with 3:26 to play. LaVine came out of a timeout to commit a traveling turnover, and the Hawks took a comfortable 10-point lead on Capela’s dunk with 2:42 remaining.
Gallinari followed with a 3 from the left wing to put Atlanta up 116-106 in the final minute to extend a 19-4 run and end any remaining suspense.
Pacers 111, Magic 106 — At Orlando, Fla.: Aaron Holiday scored 20 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in his return from a three-game injury absence and Indiana held off Orlando. Holiday made six of Indiana’s 11 3-pointers, two nights after scoring a season-best 22 points in a victory over Minnesota. Sabonis returned from a sprained left ankle.
Knicks 133, Grizzlies 129 (OT) — At New York: RJ Barrett scored 20 points, making a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, and New York stunned Memphis. Alec Burks had nine of his 19 in overtime and Julius Randle recovered from a scoreless first half to finish with 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season. New York snapped the Grizzlies’ four-game winning streak.
Celtics 145, Celtics 136 (OT) —At Boston: Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 53 points — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — for Boston. It was the first 50-point game for the All-Star, who eclipsed his previous high of 41.
Pelicans 101, 76ers 94 —At New Orleans: Zion Williamson poured in 37 points to lead New Orleans. Tobias Harris paced Philadelphia with 23.