IOWA

Friday’s results

Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 6

Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque Hempstead 28

Dubuque Wahlert 35, Oelwein 0

Western Dubuque 55, Waterloo East 21

West Delaware 41, Hampton-Dumont 3

Dyersville Beckman 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

MFL/Mar-Mac 44, Cascade 26

Bellevue 22, South Winneshiek 6

East Buchanan 30, Clayton Ridge 0

Easton Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Maquoketa at Mount Vernon (late)

Starmont at Maquoketa Valley (late)

ILLINOIS

Friday’s results

East Dubuque 50, Eastland/Pearl City 15

Galena 20, Dakota 0

Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8

Today’s game

Stockton at Minonk Fieldcrest

WISCONSIN

Friday’s results

Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20

Darlington 32, Belleville 20

Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 33, Boscobel 0

Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12

Platteville 34, Richland Center 14

Potosi/Cassville 30, River Ridge 26

Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg at Black Hawk/Warren, canceled

Iowa-Grant at Parkview (late)

Recommended for you