IOWA
Friday’s results
Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 6
Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque Hempstead 28
Dubuque Wahlert 35, Oelwein 0
Western Dubuque 55, Waterloo East 21
West Delaware 41, Hampton-Dumont 3
Dyersville Beckman 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
MFL/Mar-Mac 44, Cascade 26
Bellevue 22, South Winneshiek 6
East Buchanan 30, Clayton Ridge 0
Easton Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Maquoketa at Mount Vernon (late)
Starmont at Maquoketa Valley (late)
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque 50, Eastland/Pearl City 15
Galena 20, Dakota 0
Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8
Today’s game
Stockton at Minonk Fieldcrest
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20
Darlington 32, Belleville 20
Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 33, Boscobel 0
Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12
Platteville 34, Richland Center 14
Potosi/Cassville 30, River Ridge 26
Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg at Black Hawk/Warren, canceled
Iowa-Grant at Parkview (late)