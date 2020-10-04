Lancaster coach John Hoch was pleased to see his team come alive this week.
After squeaking by Richland Center in a low-scoring defensive struggle last week, the Flying Arrows wasted no time putting points on the board Saturday in a 28-14 victory at Southwest Wisconsin Conference rival Platteville.
“We played a lot better than we did last week,” Hoch said. “Our defense played really well. We had a few turnovers that slowed us from moving the ball as consistently as we wanted, but we did play much better offense than last week. I’m real happy with how we threw the ball, other than a couple of picks.”
Lancaster (2-0) used the “Hayden” connection in the first to take a 7-0 lead. Senior quarterback Hayden Knapp connected with senior wide receiver Hayden Wagner on a 50-yard touchdown pass to spark the offense early.
“We had a slow start last week, so it was nice to get on the right track and play Lancaster football,” Knapp said. “All around, we were ready to play football today, a lot better than we were last week.”
The Flying Arrows’ offensive outburst erupted in the second quarter for three touchdowns to take a commanding 28-7 lead at the half.
The “Hayden” combo struck again as Knapp found Wagner for a 10-yard scoring pass, giving Knapp his second TD pass and Wagner his second scoring reception.
Lancaster also got a boost from newcomer Jacob Divall. The sophomore fullback, making his first varsity start, accounted for the two other scoring plays in the second quarter. He scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including one for 40 yards.
Knapp was happy to see his team come together this week.
“The first week is always tough with new guys playing who don’t really understand varsity,” he said. “But I feel we made a stride this week and if we just keep getting better every week, I think we could be pretty good.”
The game wasn’t just about offense, however.
The Flying Arrow defense was stout, allowing Platteville (0-2) just two scores; a touchdown in both the second and fourth quarters. Senior defensive lineman Cole Raisbeck was the star, accounting for three sacks on the afternoon.
Hoch is especially pleased to come out of these first two weeks with victories, as Lancaster played without key players due to injuries.
“We get three kids back that were on the injured list and they are all all-conference players on the O-line or D-line,” he said. “To have survived the first two games without them is exceptional.”
Knapp feels a victory like this, with the offense and defense seemingly finding its groove, bodes well for his team the rest of the way.
“It gives us confidence that we can compete and play well if we all do our jobs,” he said. “We’re going to need that when we play someone that has a lot of threats. We need the confidence to believe in ourselves that we can beat anyone and be in any game that we play.”