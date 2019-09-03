Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Busch Stadium.
Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won 10 of 12. They stretched their lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central 3½ games.
Mauricio Dubon hit his first major league homer for San Francisco, which has lost six of seven.
Wainwright (10-9) allowed four hits. He struck out one and did not walk a batter in a 96-pitch stint. Wainwright lowered his home ERA to 2.43 in 13 starts this season.
Carlos Martínez recorded four outs to pick up his 18th save in 21 chances. He leads the NL with 14 saves since the All-Star break.
St. Louis scored twice in the first off Tyler Beede (3-9), who gave up three runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Dexter Fowler led off with a single and scored on Wong’s triple down the right field-line. Paul Goldschmidt brought in Wong with a groundout.
DeJong pushed the lead to a 3-0 with his 200th career RBI in the third.
St. Louis is an NL-best 33-16 since the All-Star break. The Cardinals also improved to a league-best 12-2 on Mondays.
The Cardinals, thanks to back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, played five games in a span of 51 hours, 44 minutes.
Mets 7, Nationals 3 — At Washington: Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings, Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer, and New York shrugged off a challenging travel turnaround to defeat Washington. New York played a holiday afternoon game about 15 hours after falling at Philadelphia on Sunday night.
Phillies 7, Reds 1 — At Cincinnati: Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots for Philadelphia. Harper extended his hitting and scoring streaks to 10 games with a liner into the right-field seats in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta.
Diamondbacks 14, Padres 7 — At Phoenix: Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra and Arizona beat San Diego.
INTERLEAGUE
Cubs 5, Mariners 1 — At Chicago: Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and Chicago snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak. Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which remained 3½ games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.
Astros 3, Brewers 2 (10 innings) — At Milwaukee: George Springer’s home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston. The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.
Braves 6, Blue Jays 3 — At Atlanta: Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win for Atlanta.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 4, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Max Kepler’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted AL Central-leading Minnesota. The Twins have gone 6-1 in the first seven games of a 10-game road trip.
Rays 5, Orioles 4 (10 innings) — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game. At 81-58, Tampa Bay is 23 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2010 season.
Rangers 7, Yankees 0 — At New York: Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 220 tries to shut out the Yankees, who had the second longest streak without being blanked since at least 1900 behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931-33.