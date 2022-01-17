MELBOURNE, Australia — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was on his way home, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park.
Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium to conclude Day 1 of the tournament.
But the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis had to be deported from Australia after three Federal Court judges decided unanimously Sunday to affirm the immigration minister’s right to cancel Djokovic’s visa. The ruling was made less than 18 hours before the first Grand Slam matches of 2022 were scheduled to begin.
Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” by the legal outcome but respected the decision and would cooperate in his “departure from the country.” He also said he planned “to rest and to recuperate.”
The 34-year-old from Serbia was trying to use a medical exemption approved by two independent medical panels and Tennis Australia to get around the requirements that everyone at the Australian Open — players, their support teams, spectators and others — be inoculated against COVID-19.
Djokovic is not vaccinated, and the government said his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiments.
Djokovic’s absence means just one past champion is in the men’s bracket: 2009 winner Rafael Nadal. And that also means now it is only Nadal who will have a chance to claim a 21st Grand Slam title and break a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer (who is sidelined after a series of knee operations).
Defending champion Naomi Osaka had a relatively trouble-free 6-3, 6-3 win over Camila Osorio in her Australian Open first-round match on Rod Laver Arena on Monday. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion won the first five games of the match before Osorio hit back.
Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Tatjana Maria 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the first match completed on the main show court in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.
FOOTBALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said.
Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was released Saturday night after posting bond.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay is bypassing his final season of eligibility, opting to declare for the NFL draft after making the longest game-winning kick in FBS history and being the most accurate field goal kicker in school history. Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal on the final play of Tech’s 41-38 win over Iowa State on Nov. 13.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Marc-André Fleury stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks, 3-0, on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.
Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Dominik Kubalik scored goals, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists to help the Blackhawks improve to 14-9-3 under interim coach Derek King. The 37-year-old Fleury recorded his 70th career shutout.
GOLF
BRISBANE, Australia — Jed Morgan made his fourth tournament as a professional a memorable one.
Morgan dominated his rivals at the Australian PGA championship to shoot a final-round 3-under 69 and win the tournament at his home Royal Queensland Golf Club by 11 strokes.
The 22-year-old Morgan finished with a 72-hole total of 22-under 266. Greg Norman’s pair of eight-shot wins in 1984 and 1985 was the previous biggest margin of victory in an Australian PGA Championship.
In the inaugural WPGA Championship being held at the same time, and with male and female players in mixed groups, Su Oh claimed a four-shot win with a closing 3-under 68 to lift the Karrie Webb Cup.
WRESTLING
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Iowa extended its dual winning streak to 28 straight with a 36-3 win at No. 21 Illinois on Sunday. The Hawkeyes won 9 of 10 matches and added bonus points in four bouts to register their most lopsided win at Illinois in 37 years. Michael Kemerer at 174 and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi both won by fall.