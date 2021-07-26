Lance Lynn scattered six hits in six innings of work and delivered a two-run single in the top of the third to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 3-1 victory Sunday night in Milwaukee.
Seby Zavala singled in the first run in the third to put Chicago ahead, and Lynn followed with a line drive base hit to right field to drive in Leury Garcia and Zavala with the difference-making runs for Chicago, which avoided a three-game sweep.
Lynn (10-3) struck out six and walked none. He allowed a run on Jackie Bradley’s RBI double in the fifth.
Orioles 5, Nationals 4 — At Baltimore: Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of Washington.
Mets 5, Blue Jays 4 — At New York: Pete Alonso homered, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and New York beat Toronto in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 10, Reds 6 — At Cincinnati: Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and St. Louis beat Cincinnati. Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals.
Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1 — At Chicago: Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and Chicago beat Arizona. Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.
Giants 6, Pirates 1 — At San Francisco: LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.
Dodgers 3, Rockies 2 — At Los Angeles: Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Los Angeles beat Colorado. Chris Taylor added a pair of home runs and the short-handed Dodgers won consecutive games against the Rockies with just four total runs.
Phillies 2, Braves 1 — At Philadelphia: Aaron Nola came within one out of a shutout, and Philadelphia splits its four-game series against Atlanta. Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine in 8 2/3 innings. Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.
Marlins 9, Padres 3 — At Miami: Deven Marrero and Brian Anderson homered off Yu Darvish, who allowed four runs in five innings, and Miami earned a split of its four-game series against San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4 — At Boston: Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán, Alex Verdugo and the Red Sox erupted for five runs and stormed past New York. Verdugo opened the eighth with a long double for Boston’s first hit. Later, Kiké Hernández slid home headfirst on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run to cap the rally.
Indians 3, Rays 2 — At Cleveland: Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s comeback and ended the Indians’ 11-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.
Royals 6, Tigers 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win as Kansas City earned its fifth straight win.
Astros 3, Rangers 1 — At Houston: Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and Houston sent Texas to its 12th straight loss. The skid is tied for second-longest in team history.
Angels 6, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and Los Angeles beat Minnesota. Ohtani, had two hits, and his solo homer in the sixth snapped a 2-all tie.
Mariners 4, Athletics 3 — At Seattle: Kyle Seager hit a two-out, two-run single as part of Seattle’s four-run third inning and Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision in a victory over Oakland.