ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels say they don’t know whether a longtime public relations official had been providing drugs to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs, as detailed in a report Saturday on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.”
Eric Kay, a 24-year employee of the Angels’ PR department, told the Drug Enforcement Agency he had provided opioids to Skaggs and used them with the pitcher for years, according to ESPN. Kay reportedly watched as Skaggs snorted three lines of crushed pills in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on the night before he was found dead.
Kay also told the DEA he believes several other Angels players used opioids, ESPN reported.
“We have never heard that any employee was providing illegal narcotics to any player, or that any player was seeking illegal narcotics,” Angels President John Carpino said in a statement. “The Angels maintain a strict, zero tolerance policy regarding the illicit use of drugs for both players and staff. Every one of our players must also abide by the MLB Joint Drug Agreement. We continue to mourn the loss of Tyler and fully cooperate with the authorities as they continue their investigation.”
Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room July 1 before the start of a series against the Texas Rangers. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 27-year-old died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.
LOS ANGELES — David Freese retired Saturday after an 11-year career in the majors in which he shone brightest in the postseason, winning a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 when he was MVP.
The 36-year-old infielder made the announcement on Twitter. He was a career .277 hitter and even better in the postseason, with a .299 average.
Freese made his major league debut with St. Louis in 2009 and became a postseason star two years later. Freese batted .545 with 12 hits in the NL Championship Series in 2011. He also set an MLB postseason record with 21 RBIs and earned MVP honors in the NLCS and World Series.
FOOTBALL
Packers’ Jones fined $10K for taunting
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers running back Aaron Jones has been fined more than $10,000 for waving goodbye to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on his way to the end zone. Jones confirmed to ESPN on Friday that the NFL fined him $10,527 for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct. Jones says he will appeal the fine, hoping it might get reduced because he is first-time offender.
LOS ANGELES — Rams running back Todd Gurley won’t play in Los Angeles’ divisional meeting with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a bruised left thigh. The Rams confirmed Gurley is out while signing running back John Kelly to the active roster Saturday.
NEW YORK — The Jets waived quarterback Luke Falk to make room on the roster for newly reinstated linebacker Brandon Copeland. Falk started the last two games in place of Sam Darnold, who will play today against Dallas after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis.
AUTO RACING
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Spencer Boyd was named winner of the Truck Series race Saturday after Johnny Sauter was stripped of the victory for forcing a driver below the out-of-bounds line at Talladega Superspeedway.
Sauter had blocked his way around the 2.66-mile superspeedway for the final two-lap overtime shootout. His defensive driving included forcing Riley Herbst below the yellow line right before he crossed the finish line. That put the finish under review; NASCAR had to determine if Sauter’s move was illegal. Sauter didn’t wait for a ruling, doing a victory celebration on the frontstretch and collecting the checkered flag, while Boyd waited outside his truck on pit road. A crew member told Boyd he had just won his first career race.
GOLF
CARY, N.C. — Woody Austin birdied his last two holes Saturday for another 5-under 67 that moved him into a share of the lead with Doug Barron going into the final round of the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.
Barron, who seemingly took control with an eagle on the 571-yard 12th hole at Prestonwood Country Club, played the last six holes in 1 over for a 68. They were at 10-under 134.
Jerry Kelly, No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, had a 67 and was one shot behind
TENNIS
LINZ, Austria — American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic, 6-4, 6-4, on Saturday at the Upper Austria Ladies.
The 15-year-old Gauff saved nine of 10 break points against her German opponent.
Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, on Friday became the youngest woman to make the semifinals of a WTA tournament since Nicole Vaidisova won Tashkent in 2004. She did so with a straight-sets victory over the eighth-ranked Kiki Bertens.
Gauff faces 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final. The Latvian saved three match points to beat eighth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Mark Scheifele scored 47 seconds into overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.
The Blackhawks opened up a 2-0 lead on goals by Brandon Saad and Brent Seabrooke in the first period. But Nikolaj Ehlers cut the Jets’ deficit in half in the second period, and Andrew Copp potted the equalizer at 11:44 of the third.
Robin Lehner suffered the loss despite stopping 30 of 33 shots. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 stops to pick up the win.