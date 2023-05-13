Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Friday night to win their second straight series opener after losing their first 11 this season.
Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer during his four-hit night and Wilson Contreras added a solo shot for St. Louis, which blew a lead in the eighth inning but rebounded to win for the fourth time in five games.
Cubs 6, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Christopher Morel hit a two-run home run during a three-run ninth inning as Chicago beat Minnesota.
Brewers 5, Royals 1 — At Milwaukee: Corbin Burnes struck out seven over six shutout innings as Milwaukee beat Kansas City.
Blue Jays 3, Braves 0 — At Toronto: Chris Bassitt pitched a two-hitter, and Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run for Toronto in a win over Atlanta.
Orioles 6, Pirates 3 — At Baltimore: Cedric Mullins hit for the cycle to lead Baltimore over Pittsburgh.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 7, Marlins 4 — At Miami: Jake Fraley homered twice, including a tiebreaking three-run shot in the ninth inning to lift Cincinnati over Miami.
Mets 3, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Francisco Lindor singled home Mark Canha in the top of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and help New York beat Washington.}
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 9, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs for Seattle in a win over Detroit.
Yankees 6, Rays 5 — At New York: Anthony Rizzo homered twice on his bobblehead giveaway night, the second a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth inning that lifted New York over Tampa Bay.
Angels 5, Guardians 4 — At Cleveland: Brandon Drury’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning by Los Angeles off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase.
