Cardinals Red Sox Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman (16) celebrates after his two-run home run that also drove in Lars Nootbaar (left) during the ninth inning Friday in Boston. The Cardinals won, 8-6.

 Michael Dwyer The Associated Press

Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Friday night to win their second straight series opener after losing their first 11 this season.

Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer during his four-hit night and Wilson Contreras added a solo shot for St. Louis, which blew a lead in the eighth inning but rebounded to win for the fourth time in five games.

