BELK BOWL
VIRGINIA TECH (8-4) vs. KENTUCKY (7-5)
Site: Charlotte, N.C.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Virginia Tech by 3
Series record: Kentucky leads, 11-8
What’s at stake: This is Virginia Tech’s 27th straight bowl game. The Hokies will be looking for their first bowl win since 2016. Kentucky is looking for back-to-back bowl wins after beating Penn State last year in the Citrus Bowl.
SUN BOWL
ARIZONA STATE (7-5) vs. FLORIDA STATE (6-6)
Site: El Paso, Texas
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Line: Arizona State by 4
Series record: Florida State leads, 3-1
What’s at stake: Arizona State is in the Sun Bowl for the third time in six seasons and looking for its first bowl victory since winning in El Paso in 2014. Florida State’s Odell Haggins is looking for another victory to finish his second stint as interim coach before Mike Norvell takes over for the fired Willie Taggart. Haggins is 4-1 in the interim role, including wins in the final two games of the 2017 season filling in for Jimbo Fisher.
LIBERTY BOWL
No. 21 NAVY (10-2) vs. KANSAS STATE (8-4)
Site: Memphis, Tenn.
Kickoff: 2:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Navy by 2 ½
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Navy is seeking to finish the season in the Associated Press Top 25 for just the third time in the last 56 years, matching the accomplishment of the 2004 and 2015 squads. Navy also is chasing an 11th win that would tie the school single-season record (Navy went 11-2 in 2015). Kansas State is aiming for its first nine-win season since 2016.
ARIZONA BOWL
WYOMING (7-5) vs. GEORGIA STATE (7-5)
Site: Tucson, Ariz.
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Line: Wyoming by 7
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Two of the nation’s top running teams face each other in the desert trying to reach eight wins. Georgia State was 13th in the FBS running the ball, Wyoming 26th.
ALAMO BOWL
No. 12 UTAH (11-2) vs. TEXAS (7-5)
Site: San Antonio, Texas
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Utah by 7
Series record: Texas leads, 1-0
What’s at stake: Utah wants to wipe out the bitter taste of losing the Pac-12 championship game in a rout by Oregon, a defeat that knocked it out of the College Football Playoff. Texas is looking for a positive end to a disappointing season in which it expected to contend for the Big 12 title and finished well short.