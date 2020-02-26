IOWA CITY — There was no stopping the buzzsaw of Iowa City High.
The Class 5A No. 2-ranked Little Hawks could do no wrong in the first half of their regional final against Dubuque Hempstead on Tuesday night. City High blitzed the Mustangs from the opening tip behind 10 3-pointers in the first half, as Aubrey Joens scored 15 of her 17 points in the first 8 minutes in a 70-21 victory at Iowa City High.
“We were obviously hoping for a different kind of game and a different outcome,” Hempstead coach Casey Smith said. “They’re a really, really good team and they came out roaring. We never got into our rhythm as you can see by the score. Our kids don’t stop fighting and they never have.”
The Mustangs (14-10) closed their season in the regional final for the second time in three seasons under Smith, just one elusive victory away from the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.
“I told them in the locker room that one game doesn’t define us,” Smith said. “And this game doesn’t define our season. We had something special going at the end of the season and our kids are awesome. They’re just good people, so it’s easy to coach kids like that. They want to work.”
Sydney Paulsen led Hempstead with seven points, while Kaylie Springer added four points and Riley Kay netted three points. Those players represented the three senior starters for the Mustangs and closed their prep careers on Tuesday night.
“Us three senior starters have been playing together since fourth grade,” Paulsen said. “It’s an amazing bond that we have. They’re my best friends and I’m so grateful to have them.”
Paige Rocca scored 15 points and Kelsey Joens added 13 as City High (22-1) – whose only loss is to top-ranked Waukee – advanced to next week’s state tournament in Des Moines behind three Division I recruits in Aubrey Joens (Iowa State), Rocca (Southwest Missouri State) and Rose Nkumu (Marquette).
Freshman starter Kelsey Joens is almost certainly bound to be a D-I commit, also.
“It was the hardest thing I ever had to do because it’s my last high school game,” Paulsen said. “I knew we had to play hard as a team and just try to push through whatever we had to. Credit to them, though, they’re obviously a great team.”
The first quarter was a nightmare for the Mustangs, who shot just 2-for-6 in the frame with 10 turnovers. Meanwhile, the Little Hawks shot 10-for-16 from the field with six treys and rolled to a 33-4 advantage entering the second quarter.
The lead grew to 52-10 by halftime, and running clock was instilled in the second half. While it wasn’t a great end to the season, the Mustangs developed a bond and were playing their best ball down the stretch. Hempstead went 10-3 over its final 13 games dating back to Jan. 14.
“We just have great kids,” Smith said. “The leadership that we’re losing is going to be tough to fill. I think that our seniors will be missed every day and hopefully we have some other kids step up next year and lead by their example.”