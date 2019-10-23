DES MOINES — Drake University has announced receipt of a $5 million donation that will support the school’s athletics and help fund programs to benefit rural communities.
The university said in a news release Tuesday that former DuPont Pioneer president and Drake University trustee Paul Schickler and his wife, Claudia, made the donation. Of the gift, $2 million will go to renovate the school’s Knapp Center, where the Bulldogs’ basketball games are held, and $1 million will go to the men’s basketball program.
The other $2 million will go to “social, economic, development and conservation challenges facing rural America,” the news release says. Drake’s Agricultural Law Center will head that effort.
Details of the rural communities initiative will be announced at a later date.
FOOTBALL
NCAA places South Carolina on probation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s football program was placed on probation for the next year by the NCAA for a former assistant coach’s impermissible actions in recruiting a sophomore prospect in the spring of 2018.
South Carolina reported the infraction to the NCAA, which considered it a Level II violation. The school and the NCAA handled it through the governing body’s negotiated resolution process. The probation, which runs until Oct. 21, 2020, does not include any restriction on postseason competition, according to the NCAA.
The violation involved impermissible texts and in-person contact between the ex-assistant and the high school sophomore. Neither were named in NCAA documents.
49ers acquire WR Sanders from Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos (2-5) traded Emmanuel Sanders to the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers (6-0) on Tuesday, where he’ll catch passes from rising star Jimmy Garoppolo and play at Levi’s Stadium, site of the Broncos’ Super Bowl triumph over the Carolina Panthers.
Along with Sanders, the Broncos sent a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft to the 49ers in exchange for third- and fourth-round picks in 2020, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade.
Lions send DB Diggs to Seattle
RENTON, Wash. — A person with knowledge of the deal said the Seattle Seahawks have addressed depth concerns in the defensive backfield by acquiring Quandre Diggs from the Detroit Lions. The person spoked to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.
NFL.com first reported the deal and said the Lions are receiving a fifth-round pick in 2020 as part of the deal. Seattle has major depth worries at safety after Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill missed Sunday’s loss to Baltimore with injuries.
Patriots trade for Falcons WR Sanu
BOSTON — The Patriots have done a lot of shuffling at receiver this season.
They are hoping Mohamed Sanu can provide some stability as they try to solidify their offense heading into a difficult part of their schedule. The Patriots traded a second-round draft pick in 2020 to the Atlanta Falcons for the eighth-year veteran, according to a person within the NFL.
BASKETBALL
Defending champs open season with OT win
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet scored 34 points apiece, Siakam added 18 rebounds, five assists and a block before fouling out, and the defending champion Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 130-122, in overtime in the season opener on Tuesday night.
Kyle Lowry scored 22 points despite shooting 3-for-11 from beyond the arc for Toronto, which outscored New Orleans, 13-5, in the extra period.
Pistons’ Griffin to miss start of season
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons will begin the season without star forward Blake Griffin, whose injury issues have flared up again.
The Pistons said Tuesday that Griffin would not travel for tonight’s game at Indiana and would continue a treatment and conditioning regimen for left hamstring and posterior knee soreness. He will be re-evaluated for a return the first week of November.
Griffin was mostly healthy last season until the very end, when he was limited in the playoffs. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the offseason.
UConn guard charged with fleeing police
STORRS, Conn. — UConn freshman basketball player James Bouknight faces several charges after police say he ran from an officer following a crash on campus.
Police say Bouknight was driving a car that struck a street sign while speeding on Sept. 27. Police say Bouknight told responding officers he didn’t have identification with him and later ran off. Police say Bouknight has since provided them with a statement admitting his actions.
He has been charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.
BASEBALL
Houston exec apologizes after SI flare up
HOUSTON — The assistant general manager of the Houston Astros apologized Tuesday for using “inappropriate language” after a Sports Illustrated report said he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna during a clubhouse celebration.
Brandon Taubman released a statement through the Astros hours before they played Game 1 of the World Series against Washington. Major League Baseball said it will interview those involved before further commenting.
Taubman’s remarks after the Astros clinched the AL pennant reportedly referenced Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.
On Monday night, after the SI story was published, the Astros called it “misleading and completely irresponsible.” The team said SI had tried to “fabricate a story where one does not exist” and said Taubman’s comments weren’t directed at the reporters.