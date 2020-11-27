BUENOS AIRES — Tens of thousands of fans, many weeping but eager to honor Diego Maradona, filed past the coffin of Argentina’s most iconic soccer star on Thursday, some confronting police who tried to maintain order at the country’s presidential mansion.
Fans blew kisses as they passed Maradona’s wooden casket in the main lobby of the presidential Casa Rosada, some striking their chests with closed fists and shouting, “Let’s go Diego.”
The casket was covered in an Argentine flag and the No. 10 shirt he famously wore the national team. Dozens of other shirts of different soccer teams tossed in by weeping visitors were scattered on and around the casket.
Maradona died on Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation on Nov. 3.
Open visitation, started at 6:15 a.m. after a few hours of privacy for family and close friends. The first to bid farewell were his daughters and close family members. His ex-wife Claudia Villafañe came with Maradona’s daughters Dalma and Gianinna. Later came Verónica Ojeda, also his ex-wife, with their son Dieguito Fernando. Jana, who Maradona recognized as his daughter only a few years ago, also attended the funeral.
Then came former teammates of the 1986 World Cup-winning squad including Oscar Ruggeri. Other Argentine footballers, such as Boca Juniors’ Carlos Tévez, showed up, too.
Some fans grew impatient as police tried to maintain order, throwing bottles and pieces of metal fencing at police outside the presidential offices in the heart of Buenos Aires. Officers at one point used tear gas to try to control them.
FOOTBALL
Pack’s Montravius Adams out for season
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury. The Packers placed Adams on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that requires him to sit out at least three games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday he doesn’t expect Adams to return this season.
The Packers (7-3) host the Chicago Bears (5-5) on Sunday night.
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team’s facility. He was 54. The team said the cause of death was pending.
Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants. Paul was part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.
The former NFL safety played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He played in 71 games with 17 starts over those five seasons. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, where he was an AP All-American as a senior in 1998.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are on a property-buying spree around Lucas Oil Stadium to control more of its game day parking.
The Colts have spent at least $6.3 million in recent months to buy about nine acres of land that is mostly vacant and used for parking by other companies since the stadium opened in 2008, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
ST. LOUIS — Jim Hanifan, the former St. Louis Cardinals coach who returned to the city as offensive line coach to help the Rams win the Super Bowl, has died. He was 87.
Hanifan’s daughter, Kathy Hinder, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he died Tuesday at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She said the cause of death hasn’t been determined, but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.
The Cardinals’ head coach from 1980-85, Hanifan is best known for his offensive lines as an assistant with St. Louis and Washington. He coached star tackle Dan Dierdorf and notorious guard Conrad Dobler with St. Louis, then directed the “Hogs” in Washington. Hanifan went 39–49–1 with the Cardinals, reaching the playoffs in 1982. He won Super Bowls as an assistant with Washington after the 1991 season and the Rams after the 1999 season.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman decided Wednesday to end his season early out of concern over COVID-19, the day after the Gophers canceled their game against Wisconsin due to a rise in cases within the program.
Bateman, a widely projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft who was the Big Ten Receiver of the Year award winner in 2019, made his announcement on Twitter. Bateman had COVID-19 this summer and initially opted out of his junior season in August, shortly before the Big Ten shelved fall sports. When the conference enhanced COVID-19 protocols and relaunched the schedule, Bateman rejoined the Gophers and had his eligibility restored by the NCAA.
BASKETBALL
SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent surgery on his torn right Achilles tendon Wednesday and still is expected to be sidelined the entire season for Golden State. Dr. Richard Ferkel performed the operation in Los Angeles, the team said.
Thompson got hurt playing in a pickup game last Wednesday in Southern California and had an MRI exam the following day in Los Angeles that revealed the severity of the injury.
BASEBALL
MEXICO CITY — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena was released by Mexican authorities Thursday after his former partner told a judge in Yucatan state that she did not want to press charges. Arozarena had been arrested Tuesday for a situation involving custody of his daughter, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.
The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Thursday that Arozarena was released because the ex-partner said any damages had been settled. Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.