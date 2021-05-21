Nationals Cubs Baseball

The Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting the first of his two home runs during Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals in Chicago. The Cubs won, 5-2.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press

Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals, 5-2, on Thursday in Chicago.

Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.

It was Happ’s first multihomer game since Sept. 5 against St. Louis and No. 8 for his big-league career. The switch-hitting outfielder is batting .375 (12 for 32) with five homers and 10 RBIs in eight May games.

“I think I hit some balls early in the season that were probably, on a day like today, would have been homers,” Happ said. “I’m just continuing to stay with that approach.”

Joc Pederson had two more hits and drove in a run as Chicago won for the fifth time in seven games. Pederson is batting .417 (20-for-48) in his last 12 games.

“Guys are starting to get healthy and in their rhythm as we talked about,” manager David Ross said. “Got a ton of confidence in these guys. It is a balanced offense. I think we’re taking advantage of the things the other team gives us.”

Giants 19, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning, Brandon Crawford drove in six runs and San Francisco routed Cincinnati to sweep a four-game series.

Marlins 6, Phillies 0 — At Philadelphia: Sandy Alcantara tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Garrett Cooper homered to lead Miami. The Phillies lost for the fourth time in five games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Angels 7-3, Twins 1-6 — At Los Angeles: Miguel Sanó hit a grand slam and José Berríos pitched five solid innings, leading Minnesota to a split of their makeup doubleheader. The Angels took the opener with a homer and a three-run double from Phil Gosselin. Taylor Ward added a two-run homer to back Alex Cobb’s five strong innings of four-hit ball.

Rays 10, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Yankees 2, Rangers 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Domingo Germán followed Corey Kluber’s no-hitter with seven more scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and New York beat Texas.

Astros 8, Athletics 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping Houston beat Oakland to move ahead of the Athletics for the AL West lead.

