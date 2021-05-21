Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals, 5-2, on Thursday in Chicago.
Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.
It was Happ’s first multihomer game since Sept. 5 against St. Louis and No. 8 for his big-league career. The switch-hitting outfielder is batting .375 (12 for 32) with five homers and 10 RBIs in eight May games.
“I think I hit some balls early in the season that were probably, on a day like today, would have been homers,” Happ said. “I’m just continuing to stay with that approach.”
Joc Pederson had two more hits and drove in a run as Chicago won for the fifth time in seven games. Pederson is batting .417 (20-for-48) in his last 12 games.
“Guys are starting to get healthy and in their rhythm as we talked about,” manager David Ross said. “Got a ton of confidence in these guys. It is a balanced offense. I think we’re taking advantage of the things the other team gives us.”
Giants 19, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning, Brandon Crawford drove in six runs and San Francisco routed Cincinnati to sweep a four-game series.
Marlins 6, Phillies 0 — At Philadelphia: Sandy Alcantara tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Garrett Cooper homered to lead Miami. The Phillies lost for the fourth time in five games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 7-3, Twins 1-6 — At Los Angeles: Miguel Sanó hit a grand slam and José Berríos pitched five solid innings, leading Minnesota to a split of their makeup doubleheader. The Angels took the opener with a homer and a three-run double from Phil Gosselin. Taylor Ward added a two-run homer to back Alex Cobb’s five strong innings of four-hit ball.
Rays 10, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore to extend its winning streak to seven games.
Yankees 2, Rangers 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Domingo Germán followed Corey Kluber’s no-hitter with seven more scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and New York beat Texas.
Astros 8, Athletics 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping Houston beat Oakland to move ahead of the Athletics for the AL West lead.